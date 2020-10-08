Grand Strand HS football leaders and polls: Carolina Forest enters Class 5A poll at No. 8

Carolina Forest’s Adam Janack (21) returns a punt for big yardage during 2nd quarter action against Conway Friday at Carolina Forest High School. Randall Hill/For The Sun News

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools.

Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

*Editor’s note: Statistics from Waccamaw were not provided by press time.

The top five statistical leaders from each category through Week 2 of the high school football season:

PASSING

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

1. Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach 27-41 579 9

2. Jake Marlow, Socastee 16-33 216 1

3. Alex Jones, St. James 14-30 198 2

4. Brice Faircloth, Loris 17-27 162 2

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

5. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 9-15 158 3

RUSHING

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

1. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 19-292 6

2. Nyliek Livington, North Myrtle Beach 29-292 3

3. Noah Jones, Aynor 54-282 1

4. Ayron Armstrong, St. James 48-207 1

5. Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 39-201 5

RECEIVING

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

1. Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach 9-216 4

2. JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 8-199 4

3. Raykwon Williams, Myrtle Beach 6-122 4

4. DJ Admill, Carolina Forest 4-118 3

5. Javon Cola, Socastee 8-103 1

DEFENSE

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

1. Kenderson Cardaci, Myrtle Beach 20, 3, 0, 0, 0

2. Keltron Bessant, Myrtle Beach, 19, 2, 0, 0, 0

3. Joe Kotwicki, St. James 18, 0, 0, 1, 0

4. Jonah Freshley, Conway 17, 0, 0, 0, 0

5. Drew Shelley, Aynor, 16, 8, 2, 0, 0

SC Top 10 Polls

Following Week 2, the SC Prep Media Poll shows a Carolina Forest program on the rise in Class 5A and a return to the top four in Class A for Green Sea Floyds. We also see steady results in classes 4A and 3A, as Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach stayed at Nos. 1 and 6 respectively and Aynor came in just outside of the top 10 in 3A. (First Place votes in parentheses)

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Carolina Forest

9. Goose Creek

10. Northwestern

Also receiving votes: River Bluff, Spring Valley, Ridge View, Berkeley

Class AAAA

1. Myrtle Beach (13)

2. South Pointe

3. Greenville

4. A.C. Flora

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. West Florence

8. May River

9. Westside

10. Greer

Also receiving votes: Beaufort, Hartsville, Wilson, Irmo, Laurens, Catawba Ridge, York

Class AAA

1. Dillon (12)

2. Wren (1)

3. Chapman

4. Daniel

5. Camden

6. Chester

7. Belton-Honea Path

8. Gilbert

9. Oceanside Collegiate

10. Strom Thurmond

Also receiving votes: Aynor, Lake City, Union County, Hanahan, Fairfield Central

Class AA

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Barnwell

3. Newberry

4. Saluda (1)

5. Gray Collegiate

6. Cheraw

7. Timberland

8. Chesnee

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Wade Hampton

Also receiving votes: Andrews, Pageland-Central, Latta, North Central, Kingstree, Christ Church

Class A

1. Lamar (7)

2. Lake View (5)

3. Southside Christian

4. Green Sea Floyds (1)

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. Whale Branch

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. (tie) Williston-Elko

Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Wagener-Salley

Also receiving votes: McCormick, C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Branchville, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville