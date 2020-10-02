‘Can’t be satisfied’: Carolina Forest plans to stay focused after win over rival Conway

Carolina Forest QB Kyle Watkins (11) edges past Conway’s defensive back Ty’lyan Sarvis for a touchdown during 2nd quarter action Friday at Carolina Forest High School. Randall Hill/For The Sun News

Two games into the Kyle Watkins era at Carolina Forest and all systems are a go.

The Panthers (2-0, 1-0 Region 6-5A) dominated Conway (1-1, 1-1 Region 6-5A) 42-0 on Friday, with Watkins accounting for four scores – two rushing and a pair passing – to put the region on notice yet again.

“This team is so much fun to play with,” Watkins said. “There are a lot of options with the ball in my hands, we have great backs and weapons on the outside, but our offensive line really opens everything up. Those guys make it so we can play fast and get to the next level.”

In his first season as starting quarterback for Carolina Forest, Watkins has accounted for more than 400 yards of offense, piling up 187 yards in three quarters of work against Conway.

“Kyle is such a great athlete to have in the backfield,” said Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris. “He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands and has improved as a passer to where teams have to account for our outside threats.”

Matching up against Conway, Carolina Forest’s offense had no issues executing in the running and passing games, finishing with more than 400 yards of offense and getting plenty of playing time for younger members of the team.

“We didn’t execute the way we needed to, plain and simple,” said Conway coach Carlton Terry. “You have to give credit to Carolina Forest, they were able to take away a lot of the things we want to do, that’s a team that returned eight starters on defense and it showed tonight. We have to get better.”

Leading the defensive unit for Carolina Forest were the Janack brothers, Adam and Luke, though the impact the tandem brought to the game wasn’t just in stopping Conway. Adam, the elder brother, intercepted a Carlton Terry II pass, his second pick of the season, and flipped field position with a long punt return. Luke, a linebacker and running back, scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and anchored the middle of the Panther defense.

“Those are two of the best players we’ve had in this program,” Morris said. “They make an impact no matter where we put them. They can both run both ways (offense and defense) and showed how they can change a game. Adam had a couple of huge plays for us and Luke carried the ball with power down in the red zone. Two great football players.”

Conway showed promise on offense, with Terry II and his running mates of Israel Graham and Donovan Singleton putting the Tigers in a position to crack the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. A personal foul penalty put the Tigers behind the chains in a goal-to-go situation and a turnover on downs ended the night for the offense. After the game, the elder Terry, Conway’s coach, pointed to the little mistakes as reasons the team didn’t execute well.

The Panthers are the defending Region 6-5A champions, having run roughshod over its opponents a season ago. After Week 2, history looks to be repeating itself, as the region title most assuredly has to run through Carolina Forest, who have scored 68 more points than they’ve allowed in 2020.

“We’ve got to stay focused throughout the week, we can’t be satisfied with a couple of wins,” Watkins said. “We have to work hard in practice and listen to our coaches. If we do that, they are going to put us in the right position to win a lot of games.”

Carolina Forest will play at Sumter next week, while Conway will host Socastee.

CON – 0 0 0 0 – 0

CF – 14 14 14 0 – 42

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

CF – Kyle Watkins 53-yard run (JJ Chadick kick good) 8:53

CF – Watkins 50-yard pass to DJ Amill (Chadick kick) 00:46

Second Quarter

CF – Watkins 7-yard rush (Chadick kick) 5:31

CF – Watkins 30-yard pass to Amill (Chadick kick) 00:44

Third Quarter

CF – Luke Janack 8-yard rush (Chadick kick) 6:39

CF – Janack 6-yard rush (Chadick kick) 00:17

Fourth Quarter

None

Statistical Leaders

Passing

CON – Carlton Terry II – 5-13-32-0-1

CF – Kyle Watkins – 4-6-97-2-0

Rushing

CON – Carlton Terry II – 18-73

CF – Kyle Watkins – 9-90 2TDs

Receiving

CON – Israel Graham – 3-19

CF – DJ Amill – 2-80 2TDs

Interceptions

CON – None

CF – Adam Janack – 1-48