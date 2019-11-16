Green Sea Floyds football opens playoffs against St. John’s

Green Sea Floyds senior quarterback Bubba Elliott throws during warmups before the start of their second round playoff matchup against St. John’s Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
The Green Sea Floyds Trojans take the field as they face off against St. John’s in a second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds senior quarterback Bubba Elliott hands off to junior running back Jaquan Dixon during warmups before their second round playoff matchup against St. John’s Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds junior running back Jaquan Dixon runs the ball against St. John’s during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
St. John’s sophomore quarterback Jordan Brown throws against Green Sea Floyds during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds senior defensive lineman Tanner Cox chases down St. John’s sophomore quarterback Jordan Brown during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds senior linebacker Kahle Watson latches onto St. John’s sophomore quarterback Jordan Brown during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds senior running back Anwain Graham runs the ball against St. John’s during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds junior running back Jaquan Dixon runs the ball against St. John’s during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds senior quarterback Bubba Elliott runs the ball into the end zone during the Trojans’ second round playoff matchup against St. John’s Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds senior quarterback Bubba Elliott throws during the Trojans’ second round playoff matchup against St. John’s Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds senior defensive tackle Xavier Edwards latches onto St. John’s sophomore running back Robert Fields during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
St. John’s sophomore quarterback Jordan Brown scrambles against Green Sea Floyds during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
St. John’s sophomore quarterback Jordan Brown scrambles against Green Sea Floyds during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds junior defensive tackle Xavier Edwards latches onto St. John’s sophomore quarterback Jordan Brown during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds junior defensive tackle Xavier Edwards sacks St. John’s sophomore quarterback Jordan Brown during their second round playoff matchup Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
Green Sea Floyds fans brave cold temperatures and rain to cheer on their Trojans during the team’s second round playoff matchup against St. John’s Friday night in Nichols. The Trojans defeated the Islanders 65-0 to advance to the third round of the postseason.
