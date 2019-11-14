Three TDs in 8 minutes in the fourth quarter determine Myrtle Beach-NMB playoff matchup

Sophomore quarterback Ryan Burger throws a pass for Myrtle Beach against North Myrtle Beach on Thursday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. jbell@thesunnews.com

Without star senior quarterback Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach wasn’t keeping pace with North Myrtle Beach through three quarters Thursday night in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

The Seahawks trailed 27-14 early in the fourth and had just punted after three consecutive incompletions.

They were desperate for a play.

Senior defensive lineman Quamil Spells provided that play.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The 6-foot-2, 297-pound defensive lineman scooped up a fumble at the North Myrtle Beach 42 and rumbled down the right sideline for a touchdown with Chiefs in close pursuit to pull the Seahawks within six points with 10:30 to play.

Myrtle Beach’s work wasn’t done, of course.

A 23-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Burger to Adam Randall over the middle on fourth-and-7 with 6:21 to play gave the Seahawks a 28-27 lead, and Xayvion Knox scored on a 59-yard run on third-and-9 to give the Seahawks a 35-27 win.

The three touchdowns in eight minutes allows the reigning Class 4A state champions to reach the third round, where they will face the winner of Airport vs. Lower Richland – at Lower Richland or at home against Airport.

The Chiefs finished the season 6-5.

In addition to playing without their South Carolina QB commitment and Shrine Bowl selection, the undefeated Seahawks (11-0) were playing without leading receiver J.J. Jones for the third straight game because of an injury on Thursday.

Randall broke a couple tackles to reach the end zone on his go-ahead touchdown, and Knox took a handoff from Burger on a draw and raced through the Chiefs defense.

Doty missed the game with an injury to his throwing hand, and the Seahawks remained quiet about his status all week.

Sophomore Ryan Burger was 13 of 21 with an interception and two touchdowns. Knox had 133 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries.