And then there were five: How Grand Strand area football teams fared in playoff openers

Seven area football teams made the SCHSL football playoffs and only two were eliminated in the first round, as Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Aynor secured wins. Green Sea Floyds had a first-round bye and automatically advanced to the second round in the Class A bracket. Only Waccamaw, playing at Class 3A powerhouse Dillon, and Conway, hosting Wando, were eliminated from the playoffs.

(At) Carolina Forest 42, Cane Bay 7 (Thursday): David Legette put away Thursday’s contest with a huge first half, rushing for 172 yards and four touchdowns to put the Panthers up big. Carolina Forest will host No. 2 River Bluff on Friday.

(At) Myrtle Beach 63, Lakewood 31: An uncharacteristically slow start by the Myrtle Beach offense, where they were down at the half, was erased in the third quarter, when the Seahawks scored 21 points to cruise past Lakewood. A rematch with rival North Myrtle Beach looms in Round 2.

North Myrtle Beach 38, (at) North Augusta 31 (3OT): A pair of Ramsey Lewis touchdown runs and a Zane Smith field goal in the overtime period lifted North Myrtle Beach past the Yellow Jackets of North Augusta in a hard fought contest. No. 4 North Myrtle Beach will travel to No. 1 Myrtle Beach looking to avenge its loss in the regular season finale.

(At) Aynor 43, Georgetown 13: No Andrew Brown, no problem for Aynor as they rode Fred Pollard to an easy opening round victory in the Class 3A playoffs. The Blue Jackets will host No. 2 May River next week.

(At) Dillon 61, Waccamaw 6: In one can only be described as a wildly successful season for Waccamaw, the Warriors will end on a tough note, falling to a Class 3A traditional power in Dillon.

Wando 30, (at) Conway 21: Xavier Kinlaw had seven receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns and an interception on defense, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers went out in the first round.