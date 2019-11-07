Grand Strand high school football leaders: See who finished as the regular season leaders

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

Editor’s note: Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.

Top 10 statistical leaders through the 2019 high school football regular season:

Passing

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 129-201 1,817 25

Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 87-135 1,659 14

Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 70-141 1,612 19

Gage Conner, Loris 84-184 1,191 11

Carlton Terry II, Conway 84-155 1,180 12

Ethan White, St. James 67-129 948 9

Andrew Brown, Aynor 41-52 691 9

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 37-82 518 2

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 18-43 349 11

Raymond Christian, Socastee 11-25 96 1

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 99-1,300 18

Andrew Brown, Aynor 172-1,026 15

Malachi Butler, St. James 174-1,019 6

David Legette, Carolina Forest 106-980 21

Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 114-915 12

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 106-774 12

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 80-739 12

Fred Pollard, Aynor 76-734 9

Quan Soles, Loris 107-615 5

Donovan Singleton, Conway 106-515 4

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 25-811 12

Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 44-764 11

Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 28-691 6

Brice Faircloth, Loris 36-594 5

JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 34-534 11

Riley Phipps, Aynor 28-484 8

Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 30-471 3

Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 26-438 7

Kam Green, Waccamaw 18-437 4

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 23-387 3

Defensive

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

Jacob Morgan, St. James, 115, 1, 0, 0, 0

Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach, 101, 15.5, 4.5, 2, 2

Randy Smith, St. James, 101, 1, 0, 0, 0

Walker Parler, Waccamaw, 98, 4, 1, 0, 0

Luke Janack, Carolina Forest, 88, 0, 2, 0, 0

Tonka Hemingway, Conway, 86, 22, 4, 0, 0

Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach, 82, 11, 2.5, 0, 0

Buddy Smith, St. James, 82, 1, 0, 1, 0

Jemale Faulkner, St. James, 74, 4, 0, 0, 0

Jevade Isaiah, Loris, 70, 0, 0, 0, 0