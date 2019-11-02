Rivalries, region titles: How Grand Strand high school football teams finished season

The final week of the regular season, rivalry week, had some big implications across the Grand Strand. Carolina Forest won its first football region title, defeating Conway at The Backyard to do so. Aynor and Myrtle Beach completed undefeated seasons. St James’ resurgence continued with a big win over Socastee.

Myrtle Beach 35, (at) North Myrtle Beach 14: In a game that was dubbed the Chick-fil-A Bowl by two franchises in the two towns, Myrtle Beach raced out to a 21-0 lead and never had to sweat to defeat its rival. The Seahawks (9-0, 5-0 Region 6-4A) will host a playoff game next week, while North Myrtle Beach (5-4, 1-4 Region 6-4A) will await word of its destination in the first round.

Aynor 40, (at) Lake City 39: Completing the regular season with its first region title since 1989, Aynor (9-0, 5-0 Region 6-3A) held off a big fourth quarter by Lake City and secured a one-point win. The Blue Jackets will host in the early rounds of the playoffs with a top seed in the bracket.

Carolina Forest 42, (at) Conway 13: Carolina Forest (8-1, 5-0 Region 6-5A) was a force all season and continued its dominant region run by knocking off traditional power Conway in a winner-takes-all game. The Tigers (3-6, 3-2 Region 6-5A) found success in the middle of the season to power their way to second place in the region and a home playoff game next week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

St. James 55, (at) Socastee 8: St. James (5-5, 2-3 Region 6-5A) gave itself a chance to make the Class 5A playoff win, finishing out the regular season on a two-game winning streak in region play. Socastee (1-8, 0-5 Region 6-5A) finishes out Marty Jacobs’ first season at the helm with a tough result against a rival.

(At) Waccamaw 36, Hanahan 11: Waccamaw wasted no time in jumping on Hanahan, going up 23-3 at halftime and never allowing Hanahan to mount a comeback. The Warriors (7-3, 3-2 Region 7-3A) clinched third place in their region with the win and will await word of a playoff opponent.

(at) Marion 13

Loris 6

Loris (1-9, 0-5 Region 6-3A) ended its season with a hard-fought contest against Marion, coming up just short on a region win. The Lions had a strong offense much of the season behind the throwing of Gage Conner.