Grand Strand high school football leaders: Area’s top passer to be settled in final game

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

Editor’s note: Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.

Top 10 statistical leaders through Week 9 of the high school football season:

Passing

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 112-174 1,640 24

Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 78-119 1,545 14

Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 63-123 1,369 16

Gage Conner, Loris 79-174 1,150 11

Carlton Terry II, Conway 79-146 1,096 10

Ethan White, St. James 62-122 839 7

Andrew Brown, Aynor 39-48 672 8

Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 34-66 373 5

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 18-43 349 11

Raymond Christian, Socastee 11-25 96 1

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 99-1,300 18

Andrew Brown, Aynor 170-1,014 15

Malachi Butler, St. James 155-846 4

Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 106-840 11

David Legette, Carolina Forest 83-795 18

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 80-739 12

Fred Pollard, Aynor 69-694 9

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 95-623 9

Quan Soles, Loris 98-566 4

Donovan Singleton, Conway 87-473 4

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 40-688 9

Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 27-650 6

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 22-634 10

Brice Faircloth, Loris 36-594 5

JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 34-534 11

Riley Phipps, Aynor 28-484 8

Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 25-429 3

Kam Green, Waccamaw 17-420 4

Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 20-371 6

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 20-347 3

Defensive

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

Jacob Morgan, St. James 104, 1, 0, 0, 0

Randy Smith, St. James 91, 1, 0, 0, 0

Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach 87, 15.5, 4.5, 2, 2

Walker Parler, Waccamaw 84, 4, 1, 0, 0

Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach 74, 9, 1.5, 0, 0

Jemale Faulkner, St. James 74, 4, 0, 0, 0

Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 73, 0, 2, 0, 0

Tonka Hemingway, Conway 71, 19, 4, 0, 0

Jevade Isaiah, Loris 70, 0, 0, 0, 0

Buddy Smith, St. James 70, 1, 0, 1, 0