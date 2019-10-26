One more to go: Where Grand Strand high school football teams stand following Week 9

Myrtle Beach, Aynor and Green Sea Floyds can breathe easy after Week 9 of the high school football season, as they all secured region championships and home playoff games. The rest of the Grand Strand is left to fight it out, especially Carolina Forest and Conway, which will meet in Week 10 for all the marbles in Region 6-5A.

Both Myrtle Beach and Aynor remain undefeated on the season, Green Sea Floyds has only lost to Aynor and thrashed Hemingway 62-7 on Friday in its last regular season game. St. James captured its biggest win of the season with a 10-7 triumph over Conway, while Waccamaw found its step on offense in a 49-0 win over Academic Magnet.

Myrtle Beach 43 (at) Wilson 30 (Thursday): Myrtle Beach (9-0, 4-0 Region 6-4A) found itself behind early and with its largest halftime deficit of the region slate before storming back to best Wilson in a testy affair that ended with no midfield handshake as Wilson retreated to its locker room. A date with rival North Myrtle Beach awaits the Seahawks in Week 10.

(At) Green Sea Floyds 62, Hemingway 7: Jaquan Dixon was a one-man wrecking crew against Hemingway, rushing for four touchdowns and catching another on the night. The Trojans (8-1, 2-0 Region 6-A) will now have a double bye before playing again in the second round of the Class A playoffs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(At) Carolina Forest 63, West Florence 14: The all-elusive region title Carolina Forest (7-1, 4-0 Region 6-5A) has been chasing is in sight, as the Panthers continue to put up gaudy offensive totals in region play. Mason Garcia threw for three scores and ran for another two; setting up a winner takes all matchup with Conway next week.

Aynor 30, (at) Loris 24: Aynor (8-0, 4-0 Region 6-3A)followed up last week’s impressive win against Dillon with a gutsy six-point win over rival Loris (1-8, 0-4 Region 6-3A), scoring with 3:11 left to take the game. Aynor will travel to Lake City next week and Loris will head to Marion.

(At) St. James 10, Conway 7: St. James (4-5, 1-3 Region 6-5A) picked up its first region win of the year, picking up a fourth quarter field goal to create distance from the Tigers (3-5, 3-1 Region 6-5A). St. James will play at Socastee next week and Conway will play for a region championship at home against Carolina Forest.

Waccamaw 49, (at) Academic Magnet 0: Shane Fidler and Co. (6-3, 2-2 Region 7-3A) rebounded from last week’s loss to Manning in a big way, defeating Academic Magnet in a rout. They’ll round out the regular season by hosting Hanahan next week.

(At) Hartsville 24, North Myrtle Beach 8: The Chiefs (5-3, 1-3 Region 6-4A) stumbled for a third week in a row in region play, falling at Hartsville. The Red Foxes built a 24-0 lead before North Myrtle Beach added a late score. Myrtle Beach comes to town next week to face the Chiefs at 7:05 in Little River.

(At) South Florence 38, Socastee 13: The Braves 1-7, 0-4 Region 6-5A) fell behind 24-0 at halftime and couldn’t mount a comeback against South Florence. They’ll close out the regular season hosting St. James.