Myrtle Beach will face a challenge in Florence as it looks to remain undefeated

Myrtle Beach is no stranger to big games and has lived with a target squarely on its back all season.

That comes with the territory when your program is the defending Class 4A state champion, has a Mr. Football finalist and four-star recruit at quarterback, and has thrashed opponents all season, winning games by an average of seven touchdowns.

Thursday night, the Seahawks will travel to Florence to take on a team that has shown flashes of dominance this season under coach Derek Howard.

The Wilson Tigers walked into North Myrtle Beach for an undefeated showdown two weeks ago and put Region 6-4A on notice with a 22-point win, but followed that game up with a thud, falling to Hartsville last week 55-13.

Myrtle Beach has cruised to this point, especially in region play where the Seahawks average 55 points per game and surrender only nine.

Last season, Myrtle Beach went to Hartsville for a de facto region championship game and fell short, leading the Seahawks to regroup and go on a magical playoff run to the state championship.

While Thursday’s game won’t win the region for the Seahawks, it will increase the stranglehold the program has this year.

For Wilson to win the region, the Tigers would need to beat Myrtle Beach and Marlboro County to finish the season, then get some help from North Myrtle Beach or Darlington – the two teams Hartsville will play – to eliminate the tiebreaker the Red Foxes have over Wilson.

Thursday’s game

Who: (1) Myrtle Beach (7-0, 3-0 Region 6-4A) at (T-7) Wilson (7-1, 2-1 Region 6-4A)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Florence Memorial Stadium, 100 S Stadium Rd, Florence, SC 29501

Game Updates: @lundeentj on Twitter