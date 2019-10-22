Grand Strand high school football leaders: Area has its first 1,000 yard rusher

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

Editor’s note: Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.

Top 10 statistical leaders through Week 8 of the high school football season:

Passing

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 90-141 1,410 22

Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 69-108 1,349 11

Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 57-116 1,133 13

Carlton Terry II, Conway 62-124 864 10

Gage Conner, Loris 58-133 817 8

Ethan White, St. James 54-109 729 6

Andrew Brown, Aynor 35-42 620 7

Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 30-58 333 4

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 14-37 295 9

Darius Lewis, Socastee 9-17 79 0

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 91-1,099 14

Andrew Brown, Aynor 141-816 14

Malachi Butler, St. James 142-759 4

Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 99-731 9

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 74-698 11

Fred Pollard, Aynor 58-639 9

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 83-581 9

Quan Soles, Loris 98-566 4

David Legette, Carolina Forest 63-528 10

Donovan Singleton, Conway 75-440 4

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 21-601 9

Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 32-596 9

JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 32-514 11

Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 23-502 3

Riley Phipps, Aynor 24-432 7

Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 22-415 3

Brice Faircloth, Loris 25-414 4

Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 17-347 6

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 19-339 3

Jaylen Sparkman, Myrtle Beach 19-317 5

Defensive

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

Jacob Morgan, St. James 82, 1, 0, 0, 0

Walker Parler, Waccamaw 75, 4, 1, 0, 0

Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach 74, 13.5, 3.5, 1, 1

Randy Smith, St. James 71, 1, 0, 0, 0

Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach 64, 7.5, 0, 0, 0

Jemale Faulkner, St. James 64, 4, 0, 0, 0

Jevade Isaiah, Loris 62, 0, 0, 0, 0

Drew Shelley, Aynor 61, 11, 2, 0, 0

Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 61, 0, 2, 0, 0

Tonka Hemingway, Conway 60, 15, 4, 0, 0