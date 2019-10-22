High School Football
Grand Strand high school football leaders: Area has its first 1,000 yard rusher
Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.
Editor’s note: Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.
Top 10 statistical leaders through Week 8 of the high school football season:
Passing
Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs
Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 90-141 1,410 22
Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 69-108 1,349 11
Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 57-116 1,133 13
Carlton Terry II, Conway 62-124 864 10
Gage Conner, Loris 58-133 817 8
Ethan White, St. James 54-109 729 6
Andrew Brown, Aynor 35-42 620 7
Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 30-58 333 4
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 14-37 295 9
Darius Lewis, Socastee 9-17 79 0
Rushing
Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs
Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 91-1,099 14
Andrew Brown, Aynor 141-816 14
Malachi Butler, St. James 142-759 4
Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 99-731 9
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 74-698 11
Fred Pollard, Aynor 58-639 9
Deondray Stanfield, St. James 83-581 9
Quan Soles, Loris 98-566 4
David Legette, Carolina Forest 63-528 10
Donovan Singleton, Conway 75-440 4
Receiving
Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs
Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 21-601 9
Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 32-596 9
JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 32-514 11
Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 23-502 3
Riley Phipps, Aynor 24-432 7
Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 22-415 3
Brice Faircloth, Loris 25-414 4
Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 17-347 6
Deondray Stanfield, St. James 19-339 3
Jaylen Sparkman, Myrtle Beach 19-317 5
Defensive
Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs
Jacob Morgan, St. James 82, 1, 0, 0, 0
Walker Parler, Waccamaw 75, 4, 1, 0, 0
Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach 74, 13.5, 3.5, 1, 1
Randy Smith, St. James 71, 1, 0, 0, 0
Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach 64, 7.5, 0, 0, 0
Jemale Faulkner, St. James 64, 4, 0, 0, 0
Jevade Isaiah, Loris 62, 0, 0, 0, 0
Drew Shelley, Aynor 61, 11, 2, 0, 0
Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 61, 0, 2, 0, 0
Tonka Hemingway, Conway 60, 15, 4, 0, 0
