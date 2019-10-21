These six Grand Strand football players chosen for Touchstone Cooperatives Energy Bowl

Six Grand Strand athletes have been selected to participate in the 2019 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

North Myrtle Beach running back Ramsey Lewis, Carolina Forest quarterback Mason Garcia, Myrtle Beach linebackers Kenny Byrd and Shedrick Pointer, Waccamaw wide receiver Tyree Funnye and Green Sea Floyds defensive back A.J. Campbell were chosen to compete in the annual North vs. South game to be played Dec. 14 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

Eighty-eight total players out of 450 nominees were chosen for the all-star game.

“We’re really excited about the players selected this year, said Keith Richardson, co-coordinator of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl. “Not only are they outstanding athletes, they’re also young men of character.”

Lewis has played mostly played quarterback while leading the Chiefs to a 5-2 record, Garcia has passed for more than 1,000 yards in leading the Panthers to a 5-1 start, Byrd and Pointer have helped the Seahawks to a 7-0 mark, Funnye has more than 500 yards receiving for the Warriors and Campbell has helped the Trojans to a 7-1 record.

Mr. Football award will be announced at halftime of the game.

Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Roster

South team

Nanders Lawrence, Airport; Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach; D’Vonte Allen, Marion; Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest; Jaleen Richardson, Timberland; K’Ron Ferrell, Woodland; Brandon Wilson, Battery Creek; Cameron Harper, South Florence; Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork; Alec Holt, Gilbert; Chandler Mathews, Latta; Antonio McKnight, C.E. Murray; Lavel Davis, Woodland; Isaiah Brown, Johnsonville; Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach; Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw; James Dagin, Beaufort; Terry Fields, May River; De’Shareoh Williams, Wade Hampton; A.J. Campbell, Green Sea Floyds; Robert West, Strom Thurmond; Will Pickren, Wando; Dontorian Best; A.C. Flora; Garrett Huyck, Chapin; Ta’Chawn Brooks, Dutch Fork; Jackson Thorne, Crestwood; Clint Caldwell, Lake City; Brandon Johnson, Fort Dorchester; Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach; Walker Anderson, Lexington; Devon Mincey, Hannah-Pamplico; Floyd Hart, Jr., Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill; Tradd Castles, Brookland-Cayce; Josh Taylor, Chapin; Luis Orellana, White Knoll; Hunter Powers, Berkeley; Quintel Brabham, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Michael Jones, Swansea; Rakim White, Bluffton; Jakobe Quillen, Wilson; Jacob Lucas, Pelion; Brody Hopkins, Summerville; Emmanuel Johnson, Fort Dorchester

North Roster

Ben Rollins, Chapman, Dylan Beauford, Abbeville, Ly’Terrence Mills, Chester; Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate; Ahmon Green, Westwood; Dante Smith, Chapman; Hayden Johnson, Clover, Malory Pinkney, Southside Christian, Anthony Dinkins-McCall; Michael Brunson, Calhoun County; AJ Jefferson Indian Land; Caden Richards, Gaffney, Tyler Cherry, Wren; Omarion Dollison, Gray Collegiate; Elijah Harper, Westside; Marquise Graves, Boiling Springs; Anthony Jackson, Rock Hill; Noah Alberry, Dorman; Ahmorae Wilmore, Newberry; RJ Ellis, Belton Honea Path; Dawson Glenn, Dixie; Tyson Player, Ridge View; Thomas Robinson, Spartanburg; Shane Amerson, Lamar; Chuck Strickland, Byrnes; Markee Martin, Pendleton; Baron Franks, Greenville, Joshua Byrd, Byrnes; Chandler Muller, Ridge View; Donovan Bush, Silver Bluff; Ashton Shannon, York; Kyson Chisholm, South Pointe; Westin Williams, Wagener-Salley; Immanuel Bush, Lancaster; Jonathan Brown, TL Hanna; Dajon Funderburk, Central; Ke’Shoun Williams, Batesburg-Leesville’ Cam Atkins, Westwood; Cameron Donald, Woodmont; Lawrance Partlow, Greenwood; Eli Wilson, Wren; Carson Smith, Abbeville; McZavion Holley, Greer; Jaquarius Guinn, Clover.

The State’s Lou Bezjak contributed to this report.