Aynor finishes off historic win over Dillon

Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown looks to the sidelines during warmups before the Blue Jackets took on the Region VI-A rival Dillon Wildcats. The Blue Jackets defeated the Wildcats 38-30.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Aynor head coach Jason Allen watches as his team warms up Friday night ahead of the Blue Jackets’ game against the Dillon Wildcats in Aynor. Aynor defeated Dillon 38-30.
Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown warms up on the field in Aynor Friday night ahead of his team’s matchup against the Dillon Wildcats. Aynor defeated Dillon 38-30.
Aynor senior receiver Riley Phipps warms up on the field in Aynor Friday night ahead of his team’s matchup against the Dillon Wildcats. Aynor defeated Dillon 38-30.
The Dillon Wildcats take the field Friday night ahead of their Region VI-AAA matchup against the Aynor Blue Jackets in Aynor. Dillon fell to Aynor 38-30.
The Aynor Blue Jackets take the field ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Dillon Wildcats. The Blue Jackets defeated the Wildcats 38-30.
Dillon Wildcats junior receiver Amari Huggins-Bruce runs the ball against the Aynor Blue Jackets Friday night in Aynor. Dillon fell to Aynor 38-30.
Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown runs the ball against the Dillon Wildcats Friday night in Aynor. The Blue Jackets defeated the Wildcats 38-30.
Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown looks to the sidelines Friday night before taking a snap as his team takes on the Dillon Wildcats. Aynor defeated Dillon 38-30.
Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown runs the ball against the Dillon Wildcats Friday night in Aynor. The Blue Jackets defeated the Wildcats 38-30.
Dillon Wildcats sophomore running back Nigel George runs the ball against the Aynor Blue Jackets Friday night in Aynor. Dillon fell to Aynor 38-30.
Aynor senior running back Fred Pollard runs the ball against the Dillon Wildcats Friday night in Aynor. The Blue Jackets defeated Dillon 38-30.
Aynor junior receiver Noah Jones charges into the end zone against the Dillon Wildcats Friday night in Aynor. The Blue Jackets defeated Dillon 38-30.
Aynor senior cornerback Jabbarie Greene sacks Dillon Wildcats junior quarterback Bobo Mckinnon Friday night in Aynor. The Blue Jackets defeated Dillon 38-30.
Aynor senior offensive lineman Colby Todd fires his teammates up on the sidelines as the Blue Jackets take on the Dillon Wildcats Friday night in Aynor. The Blue Jackets defeated the Wildcats 38-30.
Aynor head coach Jason Allen speaks with his team during a timeout as the Blue Jackets take on the Dillon Wildcats Friday night in Aynor. The Blue Jackets defeated the Wildcats 38-30.
Dillon Wildcats senior quarterback Ja’teil Lester soars through the air on a run against the Aynor Blue Jackets Friday night in Aynor. Dillon fell to Aynor 38-30.
