History and haymakers: How Grand Strand high school football teams fared in Week 8

The 2019 high school football season is down to its final two weeks after an eventful Week 8 that saw Aynor upset Dillon, Region VI-4A play further to Myrtle Beach’s favor and a potential showdown involving Carolina Forest and Conway in the final game of the season.







(At) Aynor 38, Dillon 30: The Blue Jackets (7-0, 3-0 Region 6-3A) held possession for all but 5 seconds of the fourth quarter to end Dillon’s decade-long run of region dominance in a back-and-forth affair. Coach Jason Allen said after the game, “I love Aynor and I’m so proud to give these fans something to cheer for tonight.”

Carolina Forest 56, (at) St. James 7: Carolina Forest (6-1, 3-0 Region 6-5A) took care of business against St. James (3-5, 0-3 Region 6-5A) jumping out to a huge early lead and never looking back. Mason Garcia connected on a 97-yard touchdown pass, showing he’s truly in midseason form at the helm of the Panthers’ attack.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(At) Conway 35, South Florence 28: Conway (3-4, 3-0 Region 6-5A) has worked its way smack into the region race with a strong comeback win over South Florence. A Tigers team that was left for dead after losing to Myrtle Beach has been resurgent in region play and has a chance to take the crown with more victories in the coming weeks.

Green Sea Floyds 42, (at) Lake View 6: The Trojans (7-1, 3-0 Region 6-A) are an unstoppable force and they totally dismantled a strong Lake View team on the road to prove it once again. Green Sea Floyds started with Jaquan Dixon’s 73-yard touchdown and never allowed Lake View to gain momentum to mount a comeback.

Cheraw 24, (at) Loris 21: Loris (1-7, 0-3 Region 6-3A) can’t find its footing in region play, dropping a tight contest to Cheraw. A game against Aynor looms next week, which will be another tough test for the Lions.

(At) Darlington 10, North Myrtle Beach 9: North Myrtle Beach (5-2, 1-2 Region 6-4A) finds itself in the midst of a region losing streak, a rarity for the Chiefs over the past few seasons. A game that, on paper, looked to be a confidence builder for the Chiefs gives coach Matt Reel more questions than answers going into a tough test against Hartsville next week.

(At) West Florence 24, Socastee 6: Socastee (1-6, 0-3 Region 6-5A) fought admirably against a strong West Florence team, but couldn’t find the end zone with enough regularity to pull off the upset. The Braves have not found a rhythm on offense yet this season.

(At) Manning 47, Waccamaw 22: The Warriors’ (5-3, 1-2 Region 7-3A) strong start to the season hasn’t translated into region play, as Waccamaw dropped its second region contest in three tries against Manning.

(At) Myrtle Beach 56, Marlboro County 6: Myrtle Beach (7-0, 3-0 Region 6-4A) closed out the regular season at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in grand fashion, beating region rival Marlboro County by a wide margin. Next week the Seahawks will face a wounded Wilson team, which has enough offense to give Myrtle Beach a game.