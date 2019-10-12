North Myrtle Beach hosts Wilson on the gridiron

North Myrtle Beach Chiefs sophomore quarterback Cam Freeman chats with senior quarterback Ramsey Lewis before the start of North Myrtle’s showdown with the undefeated Wilson Tigers Friday night in Little River.
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs senior running back Zyon Belle runs a drill during warmups before the start of North Myrtle’s showdown with the undefeated Wilson Tigers Friday night in Little River.
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs sophomore kicker Shephard Stephenson takes practice snaps ahead of North Myrtle’s showdown with the undefeated Wilson Tigers Friday night in Little River.
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs sophomore quarterback Cam Freeman throws during warmups before the start of North Myrtle’s showdown with the undefeated Wilson Tigers.
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs senior captains offensive lineman Hayden Best (52), quarterback Ramsey Lewis (3), Canaan Bowers (30), and Zyon Belle (4) head out to meet the Wilson Tigers captains at the 50-yard-line before the start of their Friday night showdown in Little River.
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs senior captains offensive lineman Hayden Best (52), quarterback Ramsey Lewis (3), Canaan Bowers (30), and Zyon Belle (4) meet the Wilson Tigers captains at the 50-yard-line before the start of their Friday night showdown in Little River.
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs sophomore quarterback Cam Freeman throws against the Wilson Tigers Friday night in Little River.
The Wilson Tigers defense takes down North Myrtle Beach senior running back Zyon Belle Friday night in Little River.
The Wilson Tigers defense takes down North Myrtle Beach sophomore quarterback Cam Freeman Friday night in Little River.
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs sophomore safety Chandler Mccall drags Wilson Tigers senior running back Yavin Smith down Friday night in Little River.
Wilson Tigers junior quarterback Zayshaun Rice runs against the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Friday night in Little River.
Wilson Tigers junior quarterback Zayshaun Rice passes against the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Friday night in Little River.
North Myrtle Beach junior defensive back Nick Moss holds up the ball after intercepting a pass against the Wilson Tigers Friday night in Little River.
Wilson Tigers junior safety Ahmad Bowman takes down North Myrtle Beach sophomore quarterback Cam Freeman Friday night in Little River.
North Myrtle Beach sophomore quarterback Cam Freeman throws against the Wilson Tigers Friday night in Little River.
North Myrtle Beach junior receiver Zyer Belle catches a Cam Freeman pass for a touchdown against the Wilson Tigers Friday night in Little River.
Wilson Tigers senior running back Yavin Smith runs the ball against the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Friday night in Little River.
North Myrtle Beach sophomore quarterback Cam Freeman throws against the Wilson Tigers Friday night in Little River.
