Here are the Grand Strand’s high school football stat leaders through Week 5
Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.
Editor’s note: Statistics from Loris were not provided. Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.
Area statistical leaders through Week 5 of the high school football season:
Passing
Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs
Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 53-81 765 12
Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 48-77 745 4
Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 34-67 738 11
Gage Conner, Loris 32-68 547 4
Ethan White, St. James 29-62 456 4
Carlton Terry II, Conway 37-95 411 3
Andrew Brown, Aynor 19-21 342 6
Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 19-34 286 1
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 7-25 158 4
Darius Lewis, Socastee 9-17 79 0
Rushing
Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs
Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 57-697 9
Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 57-560 7
Andrew Brown, Aynor 64-502 7
Malachi Butler, St. James 78-488 3
Deondray Stanfield, St. James 65-483 8
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 47-399 8
David Legette, Carolina Forest 47-329 7
Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 42-317 5
Raquan Brown, Carolina Forest 37-274 4
Fred Pollard, Aynor 27-271 3
Receiving
Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs
Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 13-405 7
Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 17-309 2
Riley Phipps, Aynor 15-279 6
Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 10-279 6
Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 15-255 2
Deondray Stanfield, St. James 10-250 2
Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 15-227 1
Brice Faircloth, Loris 10-217 1
Kam Green, Waccamaw 10-205 3
JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 16-172 4
Malik Livingston, North Myrtle Beach 10-148 0
Defensive
Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs
Walker Parler, Waccamaw, 49, 4, 1, 0, 0
Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach, 41, 2.5, 0, 0, 0
Luke Janack, Carolina Forest, 40, 0, 2, 0, 0
Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach, 39, 4.5, 0, 1, 1
Kweli Edwards, Waccamaw 29, 2, 0, 0, 0
Evan Grove, Waccamaw 27, 4, 2, 0, 0
Tyler Fico, Waccamaw 26, 2, 0, 0, 0
Caid Byrd, Socastee, 25, 2, 0, 0, 0
Todd Leary, Socastee, 23, 0, 0, 0, 0
Donald Smolenski, Socastee, 20, 2, 1, 0, 0
