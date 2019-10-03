High School Football

Here are the Grand Strand’s high school football stat leaders through Week 5

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

Editor’s note: Statistics from Loris were not provided. Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.

Area statistical leaders through Week 5 of the high school football season:

Passing

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 53-81 765 12

Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 48-77 745 4

Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 34-67 738 11

Gage Conner, Loris 32-68 547 4

Ethan White, St. James 29-62 456 4

Carlton Terry II, Conway 37-95 411 3

Andrew Brown, Aynor 19-21 342 6

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 19-34 286 1

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 7-25 158 4

Darius Lewis, Socastee 9-17 79 0

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 57-697 9

Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 57-560 7

Andrew Brown, Aynor 64-502 7

Malachi Butler, St. James 78-488 3

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 65-483 8

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 47-399 8

David Legette, Carolina Forest 47-329 7

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 42-317 5

Raquan Brown, Carolina Forest 37-274 4

Fred Pollard, Aynor 27-271 3

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 13-405 7

Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 17-309 2

Riley Phipps, Aynor 15-279 6

Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 10-279 6

Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 15-255 2

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 10-250 2

Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 15-227 1

Brice Faircloth, Loris 10-217 1

Kam Green, Waccamaw 10-205 3

JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 16-172 4

Malik Livingston, North Myrtle Beach 10-148 0

Defensive

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

Walker Parler, Waccamaw, 49, 4, 1, 0, 0

Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach, 41, 2.5, 0, 0, 0

Luke Janack, Carolina Forest, 40, 0, 2, 0, 0

Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach, 39, 4.5, 0, 1, 1

Kweli Edwards, Waccamaw 29, 2, 0, 0, 0

Evan Grove, Waccamaw 27, 4, 2, 0, 0

Tyler Fico, Waccamaw 26, 2, 0, 0, 0

Caid Byrd, Socastee, 25, 2, 0, 0, 0

Todd Leary, Socastee, 23, 0, 0, 0, 0

Donald Smolenski, Socastee, 20, 2, 1, 0, 0

