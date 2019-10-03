Here are the Grand Strand’s high school football stat leaders through Week 5

SHARE COPY LINK

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

Editor’s note: Statistics from Loris were not provided. Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.

Area statistical leaders through Week 5 of the high school football season:

Passing

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 53-81 765 12

Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 48-77 745 4

Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 34-67 738 11

Gage Conner, Loris 32-68 547 4

Ethan White, St. James 29-62 456 4

Carlton Terry II, Conway 37-95 411 3

Andrew Brown, Aynor 19-21 342 6

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 19-34 286 1

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 7-25 158 4

Darius Lewis, Socastee 9-17 79 0

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 57-697 9

Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 57-560 7

Andrew Brown, Aynor 64-502 7

Malachi Butler, St. James 78-488 3

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 65-483 8

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 47-399 8

David Legette, Carolina Forest 47-329 7

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 42-317 5

Raquan Brown, Carolina Forest 37-274 4

Fred Pollard, Aynor 27-271 3

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 13-405 7

Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 17-309 2

Riley Phipps, Aynor 15-279 6

Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 10-279 6

Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 15-255 2

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 10-250 2

Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 15-227 1

Brice Faircloth, Loris 10-217 1

Kam Green, Waccamaw 10-205 3

JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 16-172 4

Malik Livingston, North Myrtle Beach 10-148 0

Defensive

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

Walker Parler, Waccamaw, 49, 4, 1, 0, 0

Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach, 41, 2.5, 0, 0, 0

Luke Janack, Carolina Forest, 40, 0, 2, 0, 0

Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach, 39, 4.5, 0, 1, 1

Kweli Edwards, Waccamaw 29, 2, 0, 0, 0

Evan Grove, Waccamaw 27, 4, 2, 0, 0

Tyler Fico, Waccamaw 26, 2, 0, 0, 0

Caid Byrd, Socastee, 25, 2, 0, 0, 0

Todd Leary, Socastee, 23, 0, 0, 0, 0

Donald Smolenski, Socastee, 20, 2, 1, 0, 0