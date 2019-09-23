Here are the Grand Strand’s high school football stat leaders through Week 4

Kickoff Classic highlights in slow motion Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday.

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams, by stats provided by the coaching staffs. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

Editor’s note: Defensive statistics were not available for each team and have not been included in this compilation

Area statistical leaders through Week 4 of the high school football season:

Passing

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 32-59 707 10

Gage Conner, Loris 32-68 547 4

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 41-60 527 9

Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 31-55 497 3

Ethan White, St. James 25-51 370 3

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 19-34 286 1

Carlton Terry II, Conway 25-59 263 2

Andrew Brown, Aynor 11-12 180 4

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 6-20 148 4

Darius Lewis, Socastee 5-10 59 0

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 42-492 7

Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 42-427 6

Andrew Brown, Aynor 42-415 6

Malachi Butler, St. James 69-380 3

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 56-361 6

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 40-340 6

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 42-317 5

David Legette, Carolina Forest 41-317 5

Raquan Brown, Carolina Forest 32-254 4

Fred Pollard, Aynor 19-212 3

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 12-376 6

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 9-224 2

Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 12-220 2

Brice Faircloth, Loris 10-217 1

Kam Green, Waccamaw 10-205 3

Riley Phipps, Aynor 10-172 4

Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 12-155 1

Malik Livingston, North Myrtle Beach 10-148 0

Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach 9-145 1

Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 5-144 5

Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 9-137 1