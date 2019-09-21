Fall football arrives: How Grand Strand teams fared in Week 4

Kickoff Classic highlights in slow motion Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday.

Week 4 gave us a taste of fall on the Grand Strand, with cooler temperatures and exciting football played across the region. Luke Doty’s five touchdowns helped pace Myrtle Beach to a win over Carolina Forest, while North Myrtle Beach ran its non-region win streak to 20 games.

As we move into the heart of football season and creep ever closer to region play, coaches are beginning to understand who their playmakers are and how to feature them. It will be up to the defensive minds prowling the Grand Strand to find the answers.

Loris and Conway were idle this week.

(At) Aynor 36, Green Sea Floyds 22: Aynor (3-0) faced its toughest challenge yet on the gridiron and passed with flying colors, defeating the defending Class A state champions in a tough contest. Quarterback Andrew Brown rushed for more than 130 yards and accounted for four scores to stop Green Sea Floyds’(2-1) win streak at 10.

Myrtle Beach 43, (at) Carolina Forest 28: It was a passing clinic between Doty and Darius Hough that separated Myrtle Beach (3-0) and Carolina Forest (2-1) on Friday, as the Seahawks’ duo put up four scores in quick succession to bury the Panthers. Mason Garcia battled back for Carolina Forest, but couldn’t quite catch the potent Myrtle Beach squad.

North Myrtle Beach 26, (at) Socastee 0: North Myrtle Beach continues to roll through its non-region slate, an portion of the schedule in which the program has not fallen since 2015. Cam Freeman quarterbacked the Chiefs (4-0) to a victory, scoring a pair of touchdowns on the ground to provide enough offense to move past Socastee (0-3).

St. James 42, (at) Georgetown 7: Bouncing back from a tough Week 3 loss, St. James (3-1) found its rhythm offensively and picked up a quality road win. Tommy Norwood’s team has built its identity on running the football and strong play in the trenches, two things that showed up against Georgetown.

Waccamaw 42, (at) North Charleston 0: Waccamaw’s offense continues to impress, scoring over 40 points for the third time this season. The Warriors (3-1) have found a recipe for success with Denson Crisler and his tandem of wideouts Tyree Funnye and Kam Green.