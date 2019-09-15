These four Horry County football players will play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

Kickoff Classic highlights in slow motion Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday.

Horry County will be well represented in the 83rd Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Four area players — Myrtle Beach’s Luke Doty and Quamil Spells, Conway’s Tonka Hemingway and Carolina Forest’s Darin Goss — were named members of the South Carolina team Sunday afternoon, when Shrine Bowl coaches gathered in Rock Hill to narrow down a list of 400 submissions to the 88 who will fill out the S.C. and North Carolina rosters.

Doty, a South Carolina recruit, is the Seahawks’ 6-foot-2, 190-pound star quarterback who led them to a Class 4A state title last season and is a big part of the reason why they’re ranked No. 1 in the classification this season. Spells is a 6-foot, 257-pound defensive tackle for Myrtle Beach. Both have helped the Seahawks get off to a 2-0 start this season.

Hemingway, 6-3 and 255 pounds, is another Gamecocks recruit who leads a stern Tigers defense and also punts for Conway. The Tigers are 0-3 this season.

Goss, 6-3 and 290 pounds, anchors the Panthers’ line at offensive tackle and helps protect quarterback Mason Garcia, an East Carolina recruit. Carolina Forest is 2-0 with a showdown with Myrtle Beach looming this week.

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is an annual, contest pitting the best from South Carolina against the elite players in North Carolina. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium.

SC Shrine Bowl Roster

Justin Abraham, LB, Hartsville; Rontarius Aldridge, DL, South Pointe; Henry Bishop, K, Spartanburg; Will Blackston, TE, Belton Honea Path; Will Boggs, OL, York; Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR, Northwestern; Parker Clements, OL, Lugoff-Elgin; Jalen Coit, WR, Cheraw; Mikele Colasurdo, QB, Chapman; Tylee Craft, WR, Sumter; Cole DeMarzo, DB, Hilton Head Island; Luke Doty, QB, Myrtle Beach; Tylik Edwards, CB, Rock Hill; Khalil Edwards, TE, York; Quay Evans, DL, Chester; O’Donnell Fortune, DB, Sumter; Darin Goss, OL, Carolina Forest; Kevon Haigler, LB, Hartsville; Demetric Hardin, WR, Lewisville; Rahjai Harris, RB, Byrnes; Tonka Hemingway, DL, Conway; Jalin Hyatt, WR, Dutch Fork, Trey Irby, DL, Dutch Fork; Trai Jones, OL, Abbeville; Briggs Kearse, OL, Barnwell; Ty’Quan King, LB, Dillon; Jaylin Lane, WR, Clover; JeMari Littlejohn, LB, Gaffney; Buddy Mack, LB, Byrnes; Nathan Mahaffey, RB, Nation Ford; Duane Martin, LB, Laurens; Xavier McIver, DL, Cheraw; Adam McKanna, OL, Summerville; Christian Miller, DB, Hilton Head Island, DB, Andru Phillips, DB, Mauldin, Jahlyn Shuler, LB, Abbeville; Quamil Spells, DE, Myrtle Beach; Nick Taiste, OL, White Knoll; Jalen Tate, DB, Greenville; Tyler Venables, DB, Daniel; Braden Walker, RB, River Bluff; Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, Calhoun County; Darryl Ware, LB, Fort Dorchester; De’Shawn Watson, LB, Barnwell

NC Shrine Bowl Roster

Jonathan Adomo, OL, Rolesville; Adam Akins, Southeast Guilford; Jefferson Boaz,QB, East Surry; Devan Boykin, DB, Ragsdale; Jakai Brevard, LB, South Durham; Elijah Burnette, DB, Eastern Alamance; Elijah Burns, RB, Mountain Island Charter; Trey Byers, DB, Ashbrook; Chance Carroll, C, Hough; Anthony Carter, OL, Butler; Roe Chitwood, LB, Myers Park; Will Cob, C, Weddington; Ja’Quirious Conley, DB, Northside Jacksonville; Quinton Cooley, RB, Southern Nash; Grant Copeland C, West Forsyth; Cameron Dalrymple, DB, Wallace-Rose; Nick Dobson, LB, Wallace-Rose; Desmond Evans, DL, Lee County; Maliek Faust, DB, Harding; Tavien Ford, G, Olympic; Taurienne Freeman, LB, Westover; Cedric Gray WR, Audrey Kell; Ray Griet, WR, South Point; Johnny Hassard, OL, West Rowan; Maquel Haywood, RB, Wake Forest; Joshua Karty, K, Western Alamance; Jonathan King, OL, Southern Guilford; Ahmani Marshall, RB, East Forsyth; Mitchell Mayes OL, Leesville Road; J’Vian McCray, DL West Brunswick; Malik McGowen, OL, Charlotte Catholic; Alec Mock, LB, Weddington; Chris Morgan, LB, Maiden; Darius Ocean, QB, Hough; Javondre Paige, QB, Page; Jhari Patterson, WR, AC Reynolds; Stephen Sings DL, Vance; Chance Smith DB, Northeastern; Da’Qon Stewart, WR, North Mecklenburg; Stefon Thompson, LB, Vance; Davin Vann, DL, Cary; Shane Whitter, LB, Walter Williams; G’Mone Wilson, WR, West Forsyth

The State’s Lou Bezjak contributed to this report.