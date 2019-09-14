Offenses show out: Here’s how Grand Strand high school football teams fared in Week 3

Kickoff Classic highlights in slow motion Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday.

Heavy thunderstorms impacted Week 3 contests across the Grand Strand, as games in North Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest faced pregame weather delays.

On the field, no ill-effects of a hurricane-robbed Week 2 were seen, as offenses came out to put on a show. Mason Garcia and the Carolina Forest offense nearly hung 40 on Hoggard, while Aynor and Myrtle Beach matched the Panthers’ point total. Waccamaw cruised to a victory in a game picked up following the hurricane, beating Military Magnet by 34 points.

Loris went for a two-win week, but fell just short of toppling Green Sea Floyds, while North Myrtle Beach put the first blemish on St. James’ record and Conway fell to Hartsville in a slugfest.

(At) North Myrtle Beach 29, St. James 7: The Chiefs (3-0) rode Ramsey Lewis to another victory, as the senior accounted for three touchdowns and led the team in rushing for the third week. A 52-yard passing score to Zyer Belle provided plenty of fireworks in the win. St. James (2-1) had another strong Deondray Stanfield performance in the loss.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Myrtle Beach 37, (at) Socastee 0: JJ Jones made a huge impact for the Myrtle Beach (2-0) offense, hauling in a pair of touchdowns playing against his former Socastee (0-2) teammates. With six turnovers split evenly between the teams, it’s safe to say the weather had an impact on the contest.

(At) Green Sea Floyds 28, Loris 27: Jamie Snider played for the win. Loris (1-2) scored a touchdown in the final minute of the game, pulling within a point of the reigning Class A state champions and the Lions went for the two-point conversion to take a Chicken Bog Bowl victory. Green Sea Floyds’(3-0) Jaquan Dixon picked off the attempt and sealed the dub for his team.

(At) Carolina Forest 37, Hoggard (NC) 14: The Panthers’ defense allowed only one score in this game, as Hoggard scored its first touchdown on a fumble return. Perhaps more impressive was the Carolina Forest (2-0) offense, which built an early lead that could withstand a bit of sloppy play and adverse conditions.

(At) Aynor 37, East Clarendon 14: A pair of late touchdowns by each team added points late, but Aynor (2-0) had already rocked East Clarendon before the final tally was updated. The Blue Jackets 14-6 at halftime before running away in the second half to build a comfortable lead.

(At) Waccamaw 46, Military Magnet 12: The Warriors (2-1) found a way to make the best of the hurricane break, recovering from a Week 1 loss to Aynor while finding an opponent to play in Week 3. Military Magnet fell victim to an angry Waccamaw team, which found its offensive rhythm again.

Hartsville 17, (at) Conway 6: Two teams that have built their identities on stopping their opponents fought to a second-half standstill, as Hartsville handed Conway (0-3) a tough defeat. The Tigers have yet to find its winning combination, but still have plenty of time before region play begins.