Here’s how Grand Strand high school football teams are adjusting schedules after Dorian

Matt Reel joined the masses who evacuated Zone A last week as Hurricane Dorian slowly marched toward the Grand Strand before bringing large amounts of rain and wind to the area.

His field at the Hank Hester Sports Complex at North Myrtle Beach High School had some new drainage installed in the offseason, but Reel still was unsure of how his field would look following the storm.

“Hopefully it holds strong and we can be playing football next Friday against St. James,” he said on Thursday as the rains came in.

“The Hank” held strong and the Chiefs are on pace to continue their regular season in Week 3, though Week 2’s contest will not be made up as the field at West Brunswick was not cleared for competition as of Saturday.

Joining North Myrtle Beach in canceling their Week 2 games were Carolina Forest, Conway, Myrtle Beach, Socastee, and Waccamaw. Waccamaw’s contest against Andrews was scrapped, but it will be able to pick up a make-up game against Military Magnet during the Warriors’ previously scheduled bye week in Week 3, as long as officials are assigned to the game.

Aynor and Green Sea Floyds are hoping to follow a similar track to Waccamaw, as both teams had bye weeks scheduled for Week 4 and would look to make up their Week 2 contest during that time, depending on approval from the South Carolina High School League. Both teams were slated to play Creek Bridge, Aynor in non-region and Green Sea Floyds in region, but the school closed at the end of the last academic year. Rather than picking up another game, both Aynor and Green Sea Floyds were prepared to play only nine games this season before Hurricane Dorian had his say.

Loris is the lone Grand Strand area team looking to reschedule its Week 2 game in Week 3, pushing its contest against South Columbus to Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Hurricane Dorian dumped as much as 10 inches of rain on the Grand Strand and joined last year’s Hurricane Florence in causing the cancellation of a slew of high school football games. Last year, Florence took away two weeks of the season, with the high school league adding a week to the end of the regular season to help teams play a fuller season. Many playoff-bound teams declined to play in the extra week, taking time to rest up before entering the postseason.

Nearly 30 games across the state were canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Dorian. As of press time, the high school league had not made a decision to add time to the regular season, leaving Grand Strand area teams scrambling to add games to the schedule.