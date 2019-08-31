Offenses off and running: Here’s how Grand Strand football teams fared in Week 1

Kickoff Classic highlights in slow motion Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday.

We’re officially in the swing of things, as all 10 Grand Strand area high school football teams have played a regular-season game. In Week 1, we had a share of blowouts, as North Myrtle Beach, Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest each won by comfortable margins.

While the offenses have hit the ground running this season, the defenses for Aynor, North Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds have kept up their end of the bargain, while Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach impressed with near-shutouts to begin their seasons.

St. James continues its hot start to the season, picking up its second win in two weeks. Coach Tommy Norwood has unlocked the defensive production for the Sharks, leading to a pair of positive results on the season.

North Myrtle Beach 28, (at) Loris 0: The Chiefs (2-0) made quick work of Loris (0-2) on Friday, scoring all 28 points before halftime. A defensive score by Billy Barlow started the game off for North Myrtle Beach, while the offense provided the rest of the action in the second quarter, putting up three scores behind two quarterbacks in Ramsey Lewis and Cam Freeman.

The Chiefs will visit West Brunswick next week, while Loris will host South Columbus.

(At) Aynor 54, Waccamaw 13: The Blue Jackets (1-0) opened their season in dominating fashion, scoring the game’s first 25 points to put away Waccamaw early behind quarterback Andrew Brown. The Warriors (1-1) found some success in the passing game, but failed to consistently block Aynor’s defensive line to get any momentum going.

Aynor will host Green Sea Floyds next week. Waccamaw will welcome Andrews to town.

(At) Green Sea Floyds 47, Hannah Pamplico 0: The Green Sea Floyds attack feels much like an oncoming flood – the Trojans are going to run the ball, score a lot of points and keep coming for the entire four quarters. Hannah Pamplico felt the effects of that attack, as Green Sea Floyds (2-0) continues to dominate its non-region schedule, having outscored opponents 98-9 through the season’s first two weeks.

Green Sea Floyds will travel to Aynor next Friday.

(At) St. James 24, Hilton Head 10: A 2-0 start to the season for St. James has Shark nation buzzing. Behind a strong defense and capable running game, St. James started a winning streak to kick off the 2019 season. Hilton Head led the game 10-7 in the first half, but St. James locked down on defense and rode Deondray Stanfield to a victory.

St. James will be off next week.

Myrtle Beach 52, Hanahan 7: At Goose Creek High, Luke Doty began his senior season in style, helping Myrtle Beach to pile up 45 halftime points and cruising to an easy victory. Doty ran for a 94-yard score in the game, throwing for two more scores before ending his night early.

Myrtle Beach will host Laurens in Week 2.

(At) Carolina Forest 41, Lower Richland 6: Carolina Forest had long called off the dogs before Lower Richland could muster any offensive production, scoring within the last 5 minutes of the game to spoil the shutout start to the season for the Panthers.

Carolina Forest will play at Colleton County next Friday.

Nation Ford 34, (at) Conway 6: Conway stumbled against Nation Ford, falling behind quickly and never recovering against the Falcons offense. The Tigers (0-2) fell behind 14-0 before scoring to cut into the lead, only to allow Nation Ford to score 20 unanswered points.

Conway will play at Sumter in Week 2.