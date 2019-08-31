Waccamaw, Aynor battle in early season region showdown

Waccamaw head football coach Shane Fidler watches as his players warm up before the start of the Warriors’ game against the Aynor Bluejackets Friday night in Aynor.
Waccamaw junior quarterback Denson Crisler throws a pass during warm-ups before the start of the Warriors’ game against the Aynor Bluejackets Friday night in Aynor.
Waccamaw football players chat during warm-ups before the start of the Warriors’ game against the Aynor Bluejackets Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown takes a snap during warm-ups before the start of the Bluejackets’ game against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor 8th grade trumpet player Ryan Vasquez performs the National Anthem before the start of the Bluejackets’ game against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Members of the Aynor Color guard present the American flag and the South Carolina State flag before the start of the Bluejackets’ game against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor cheerleaders perform before the start of the Bluejackets’ game against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown speaks with an official before the start of the Bluejackets’ game against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown (1), senior linebacker Drew Shelley (11) and senior receiver Riley Phipps (10) prepare to walk to midfield for the coin toss before the start of the Bluejackets’ game against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Waccamaw senior offensive lineman Jacob Holdridge (76), sophomore tight end Kaisaun Grate (4) and senior linebacker Evan Grove (56) walk to midfield for the coin toss before the start of the Warriors’ game against the Aynor Bluejackets Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior receiver Riley Phipps listens as an official explains the coin toss before the start of the Bluejackets’ game against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Waccamaw senior offensive lineman Jacob Holdridge listens as an official explains the coin toss before the start of the Warriors’ game against the Aynor Bluejackets Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown listens as an official explains the coin toss before the start of the Bluejackets’ game against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown (1), senior linebacker Drew Shelley (11) and senior receiver Riley Phipps (10) listen as an official prepares to toss the coin before the start of the Bluejackets’ game against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
The Aynor Bluejackets take the field ahead of their game against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor head football coach Jasson Allen adjusts his headset ahead of the kickoff against the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Waccamaw junior running back Kaimon Skinner runs the ball agains the Aynor Bluejackets Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior quarterback/safety Andrew Brown and senior receiver Fred Pollard deflect a pass as the Bluejackets take on the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior quarterback/safety Andrew Brown intercepts a pass as the Bluejackets take on the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior quarterback Andrew Brown runs the ball as the Bluejackets take on the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior receiver Riley Phipps runs the ball as the Bluejackets take on the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior receiver Riley Phipps runs the ball as the Bluejackets take on the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor senior receiver Riley Phipps runs the ball in for a score as the Bluejackets take on the Waccamaw Warriors Friday night in Aynor.
Aynor junior defensive lineman Thomas Johnson sacks Waccamaw junior quarterback Denson Crisler Friday night in Aynor as the Bluejackets take on the Waccamaw Warriors.
