Conway, North Myrtle Beach face off to begin season

North Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Ramsey Lewis runs the ball against the Conway Tigers Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
Conway runs against the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Ramsey Lewis throws against the Conway Tigers Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
Conway senior receiver Xavier Kinlaw runs the ball against the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
Conway senior receiver Xavier Kinlaw celebrates with sophomore quarterback Carlton Terry, II after scoring a touchdown against the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
Conway senior defensive end Tonka Hemingway rests on the bench during a timeout against the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Ramsey Lewis (3), sophomore quarterback Cameron Freeman (10) and senior receiver T.J. farmer rest on the becnh during their Friday night game against the Conway Tigers in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach junior running back Nyliek Livingston runs the ball against the Conway Tigers Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
The North Myrtle Beach Chiefs line up against the Conway Tigers Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Ramsey Lewis prepares to take a snap against the Conway Tigers Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Ramsey Lewis takes a hit while running the ball against the Conway Tigers Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach junior receiver Nick Moss runs the ball against the Conway Tigers Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach sophomore running back Elijah Vereen runs the ball against the Conway Tigers Friday night in Little River. The Chiefs defeated the Tigers 24-7 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Josh Bell
