Here’s how our Grand Strand high school football teams fared in Week 0

Waccamaw’s Stacy Wilson is brought down by Carver’s Bay on Friday night. Waccamaw High School hosted Carver’s Bay in the first football game of the regular season. jlee@thesunnews.com

High school football season hit the ground running on Friday, with seven area teams playing in Week 0 contests. Perhaps the week’s biggest contest, Conway at North Myrtle Beach, went the way of the home team in a lopsided score, showing a young Chiefs team has the staying power of a program that has been a top Class 4A team the past five years.

Waccamaw certainly turned some heads with its 44-0 thrashing of Carvers Bay, a result that has happened only twice in the series.

Green Sea Floyds and St. James got off to winning starts to the season, while Socastee and Loris joined Conway as local teams to start the season at 0-1.

(At) North Myrtle Beach 24, Conway 7: Ramsey Lewis led North Myrtle Beach (1-0) to a resounding opening week win, rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns from his new quarterback position. The Chiefs weren’t all offense, as they held Conway in check to just 125 yards of total offense.

Conway quarterback Carlton Terry II hit on the game’s biggest play and opening score, a 69-yard catch-and-run by Xavier Kinlaw, but the Tigers (0-1) couldn’t sustain the big-play magic beyond the opening quarter.

(At) Waccamaw 44, Carvers Bay 0: In the Bears’ first game without Nate Thompson at head coach, Waccamaw (1-0) throttled Carvers Bay through the air, with quarterback Denson Crisler throwing for a school-record five touchdowns and 361 yards in his first start for the Warriors. Wide receiver Tyree Funnye hauled in five catches for 176 yards and three scores in the lopsided victory.

Green Sea Floyds 51, (at) West Columbus 9: In its first game defending its Class A state championship, Green Sea Floyds looked the part in all phases. Jaquan Dixon rushed for 101 yards and two scores, while quarterback Bubba Elliott added three rushing scores on just 25 yards.

Athlete Anwain Graham ensured the Trojans’ (1-0) defense wouldn’t be left without a touchdown of its own, recovering a fumble and returning it 65-yards for a score.

(At) St. James 32, Loris 28: Year two for Tommy Norwood at St. James started with a strong victory over Loris in a back-and-forth affair.

The Sharks (1-0) jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Loris (0-1) got its offense going, storming back to go up 14-10. The teams would trade scores until Deondray Stanfield gave St. James the lead for good with 24 seconds left in the game.

West Brunswick 28, (at) Socastee 0: Socastee ran into a bit of tough luck in its opening game, falling to a strong West Brunswick offense. The Braves (0-1) gave up 229 rushing yards in the contest and committed four turnovers.