These Grand Strand high school football games will be shown on local TV this season

As high school football kicks off tonight, so will your opportunity to watch select games in the comfort of your own home.

WWMB The CW 21 announced Friday that through a partnership with Conway Medical Center and HTC it will televise one game a week this season in a series dubbed Friday Night Rivals presented by HTC.

The showcase begins tonight with coverage of Conway at North Myrtle Beach. Each game in the series will have an earlier kickoff at 7:05 p.m.

“High school football is a big deal across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. We’re pleased to deliver some of the area’s best talent straight to our viewers’ homes while also supporting our schools,” WWMB/WPDE General Manager Bill Ballard said in a news release. “Each host school will receive a check to help their athletic departments for allowing us to air the games.”

The games will be available on WWMB the CW 21 on HTC channels 16 and 816 and Spectrum’s channel 8.

“This is an exciting time for HTC and our viewers,” said Tom Vitt, HTC Director of Marketing. “We’ve evolved from single camera web streams of select games 10 years ago to multi-camera, highly produced prime time games all season long.”

Game schedule

Aug. 23: Conway at North Myrtle Beach

Aug. 30: Nation Ford at Conway

Sept. 6: Green Sea-Floyds at Aynor

Sept. 13: Myrtle Beach at Socastee

Sept. 20: Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest

Sept. 27: Conway at Myrtle Beach

Oct. 4: Hartsville at Myrtle Beach

Oct. 11: Conway at Socastee

Oct. 18: Carolina Forest at St. James

Oct. 25: Conway at St. James

Nov. 1: Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach