High School Football
Conway football standout Tonka Hemingway has committed to remain in the state in college
Conway’s Tonka Hemingway has chosen South Carolina.
The standout defensive lineman who has had offers from several Division I schools announced Thursday afternoon at Conway High School that he chose the Gamecocks over fellow finalists North Carolina and Duke.
Hemingway had previously announced a final five that also included Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.
