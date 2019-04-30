Illing steps down as Socastee High School football coach, interim named

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Doug Illing has resigned as head football coach at Socastee High School, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.

Illing was hired in 2013 after coaching at Davie High School in North Carolina. He succeeded Tim Renfrow, now the school’s athletic director, and coached the AD’s son, Hunter, a fifth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in last week’s draft, for one season. Illing served as head coach at Socastee for six seasons.

Assistant Marty Jacobs will take over as interim coach for the coming season, according to Socastee’s news release.