A commitment to an SEC school highlights National Signing Day on the Grand Strand

A handful of Grand Strand area football players signed their names on the dotted line on Wednesday, pledging their commitments to their next football homes.
Socastee High’s Kenney Solomon will make his way to Knoxville to play defensive back at the University of Tennessee after accepting a late cycle scholarship offer from the Volunteers.
Solomon, a Toast of the Coast First Team performer as an athlete and defensive back, is looking forward to making his mark on the SEC.
“Interest from Tennessee really came on in January, after the first signing day,” Solomon said. “My family and I knew that we would want to take things slow to wait for the right offer and Tennessee is the perfect fit. It feels like home.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
At Tennessee, Solomon is expected to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball and in the return game.
“I have been blessed with a lot of speed and I’m working to get faster, bigger and stronger,” Solomon said. “One of the things Tennessee liked about me is my speed and what I can bring to the field.”
Solomon is Socastee’s second Power 5 signee in school history.
Elsewhere on the Grand Strand, Class 4A state champion Myrtle Beach had three players sign and a pair of Loris defensive linemen affirmed their commitments on National Signing Day.
From the Seahawks, wide receiver Da’Ron Finkley committed to Hutchinson Community College, linebacker Salim Sessions will continue his career at Kentucky Christian University, and wide receiver Marcus Grissett will head to Independence Community College in Kansas, the school of Netflix’s “Last Chance U” Seasons 3 and 4.
At Loris, Bruce Williams and Cam Boyd will remain teammates in college, as each player signed to Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C.
Comments