This Conway High product has been signed by a Canadian Football League team

Cole Watson is back with the Toronto Argonauts.
The Conway native re-signed with the club Monday after spending the college football season as an assistant with his alma mater, Newberry.
This is Watson’s third stint with the Canadian Football League team. The wide receiver spent training camp with the Argonauts each of the past two seasons, catching 10 passes for 116 yards in three total preseason games.
At Newberry, Watson accumulated 15 catches for 1,412 yards and 10 touchdowns while racking up 403 yards on 46 punt returns in four seasons from 2013-2016. He earned all-conference honors as a senior.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Watson starred as a receiver at Conway High School before playing for the Division II Wolves in college.
Watson joined the Newberry coaching staff in 2018 as an offensive assistant, helping the Wolves to a 5-6 overall record.
Comments