Here’s which athletes shined brightest in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

Behind strong performances from Hartsville’s Tiyon Evans and Berekeley’s Calantre Morrison, the South defeated the North 13-10 in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium.

Evans and Morrison earned offensive and defensive MVP honors, respectively, for their all-star squad.

South Pointe’s Joe Ervin and Greer’s Ethan Alexander won offensive and defensive MVP honors, respectively, for the North.

Locals from Myrtle Beach (JB Favorite and Marcus Grissett), Socastee (Kenney Solomon), Waccamaw (Trey Davis) and Carvers Bay (Janaz Sumpter) competed for the South.