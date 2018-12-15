High School Football

Here’s which athletes shined brightest in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

By David Wetzel

December 15, 2018 04:30 PM

Hartsville senior running back Tiyon Evans gets pushed out of bounds as the South All Stars take on the North All Stars in the 2018 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North vs. South Bowl game Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Behind strong performances from Hartsville’s Tiyon Evans and Berekeley’s Calantre Morrison, the South defeated the North 13-10 in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium.

Evans and Morrison earned offensive and defensive MVP honors, respectively, for their all-star squad.

South Pointe’s Joe Ervin and Greer’s Ethan Alexander won offensive and defensive MVP honors, respectively, for the North.

Locals from Myrtle Beach (JB Favorite and Marcus Grissett), Socastee (Kenney Solomon), Waccamaw (Trey Davis) and Carvers Bay (Janaz Sumpter) competed for the South.

