Green Sea Floyds beats Lamar in Class A state championship

Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea’s A.J Campbell runs the ball against Lamar in the State Championship game. Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyd’s Jaquan Dixon takes the ball down field against Lamar. The Trojans defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyd’s quarterback Bubba Elliott passes against Lamar. Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyd’s quarterback Bubba Elliott crosses into the end zone against Lamar. Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea’s Anwain Graham brings down a Lamar runner on Friday night. Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyd’s quarterback Bubba Elliott breaks tackles while rushing against Lamar. Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyd’s coach Donnie Kiefer concentrates in the final seconds of the championship game against Lamar. defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyd’s Josh Slobodiak is overcome by emotion after winning the championship game against Lamar. Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyd’s coach Donnie Kiefer prays with his team following his class 1A State Championship win with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea’s J.C. Huggins bumps fists with fans after his team’s championship win. Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds coach Donnie Kiefer holds the championship ball after his class 1A State Championship win with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar on Friday night to win the class 1A State Championship with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com