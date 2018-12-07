Doty, Myrtle Beach come back to beat Greer for school’s eighth state championship

Luke Doty and the Myrtle Beach offense had to rely on their teammates on defense and special teams to keep the Seahawks close to Greer in the first half.

The second half was a different story.

The offense sped up and heated up on a cool and overcast day at Williams-Brice Stadium, erupting for 27 second-half points to lead the Seahawks to a 37-21 win over Greer in the S.C. Class 4A state championship game.

The win gave Myrtle Beach its eighth state title and first since 2013.

Myrtle Beach High School celebrates after it defeated Greer in the 4A state championship Friday afternoon in Columbia. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

After being held to 86 yards passing on eight completions in the first half, Doty threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the second half to lead the Seahawks’ offensive onslaught on the field he has committed to play his home games on in college.

In the second half, the junior completed 16 of 22 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns to senior Wyatt Roache for game totals of 24 completions in 35 attempts for 244 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.

Myrtle Beach (12-1) held Greer (13-2) to 238 yards of offense, including 51 yards on 21 carries by senior running back and Shrine Bowl selection Dre Williams, who entered the game with 2,087 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing on the season.

Myrtle Beach trailed 14-10 at halftime, and special teams helped the Seahawks stay close to the Yellow Jackets with a blocked punt for their TD and good kickoff return to set up their field goal that pulled them within four points just before halftime.

After Greer got on the board first on a 34-yard touchdown reception by Williams the Seahawks tied the game when junior Xayvion Knox blocked a punt near the end zone and junior J.J. Dent recovered on the goal line.

Prior to the TD, a Myrtle Beach punt pinned Greer at its own 15 and a sack shared by senior defensive end J.B. Favorite and senior linebacker Michael Brown forced the punt attempt.

Greer took a 14-7 lead on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Huff to freshman receiver Jaleel Skinner in single coverage on a fade pattern to the left side of the end zone with just 47 seconds remaining in the first half.

A 21-yard field goal by Chad Toone with 4 seconds remaining in the first half pulled Myrtle Beach within four points. A 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct on Skinner for spiking the ball after his touchdown pushed the kickoff back 15 yards and a good return by Jermani Green set Myrtle Beach up at the Greer 45 with 41 seconds left in the half. A 37-yard reception by Green down the right sideline and 8-yard scramble to the 4 by Doty three plays later set up the field goal.

The Seahawks then took command early in the second half en route to its eighth state title in its 11th championship game appearance.

The appearances have often come in bunches.

The Seahawks first reached the Class AAA state championship game under coach Doug Shaw in 1975, losing to Clinton.

They reached the state title game five consecutive years under Shaw from 1980-84, winning four titles and finishing second in 1982, and reached three straight title games from 2008-10 under coach Scott Earley in one season and Mickey Wilson in two, sandwiching wins in 2008 and 2010 around a loss in 2009.

The Seahawks won their seventh title under Wilson in 2013.