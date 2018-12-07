How Green Sea Floyds won the school’s first football state title over Lamar

Green Sea Floyds capped off a historic season on Friday, defeating Lamar 26-20 in the S.C. Class A football state championship game to claim the first state title in program history.

The Trojans (11-3) didn’t make it easy, as it took a defensive stand in the final minute of the game to prevent Lamar (11-2) from snatching the victory. Green Sea Floyds scored all of its points in the first half, while Lamar scored with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter to trim a 12-point lead down to a one-possession game.

Late in the game, following a Lamar turnover, GSF had the choice to punt or go for a first down on fourth-and-inches on its own 15-yard line. The Trojans came up short following a timeout in which the players begged the coaching staff to gamble on them.

In the first half, both teams flexed their muscles on the ground, with the Trojans piling up 202 yards on 20 carries, while Lamar had 140 yards on 22 attempts. Lamar’s Jac’Quez Lucas paced both teams with 120 yards on 12 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown in the first quarter. For the Trojans, Jaquan Dixon led the way with 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The first quarter was packed with scoring, as Lamar was gifted a short field by a GSF fumble, leading to a 1-yard score by Rashad Johnson. GSF would respond with a 42-yard scoring run by Dixon to cap a quick two-play drive. Lamar’s final score of the quarter came on Lucas’ 66-yard run, followed by a two-point conversion give the Silver Foxes a 14-6 lead.

From there the Trojans took over until the game’s final few minutes.

Green Sea Floyds scored three touchdowns to end the first half on an 11-yard pass from Bubba Elliott to Dixon, a 3-yard run by Dixon and a 15-yard run by Elliott to give GSF a 26-14 lead at the break. The Trojans dominated statistically in the first half with 13 first downs and 326 yards of offense compared to 166 yards for Lamar.

The Trojans maintained their 12-point lead until Jalen Langley hit Derrick Higgins with a 37-yard TD pass with 3:34 remaining to force the Trojans to make big plays on defense in the final couple minutes.

Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Scoring

Lamar – 14 0 0 6 – 6

GSF – 20 6 0 0 – 26

First quarter





Lamar – Rashad Johnson 1-yard run (Kick failed) 8:38

GSF – Jaquan Dixon 42-yard run (Kick failed) 8:04

Lamar – Jac’Quez Lucas 66-yard run (Lucas run for 2-point conversion) 5:25

GSF – Bubba Elliott 11-yard pass to Jaquan Dixon (2-point failed) 3:23

GSF – Dixon 3-yard run (Dixon run for 2-point conversion) 00:00

Second quarter

GSF – Elliott 15-yard run (2-point failed) 7:32

Fourth quarter





Lamar – Jalen Langley 37-yard pass to Derrick Higgins (2-point conversion failed) 3:34