‘We made history’: How Green Sea Floyds emphatically punched ticket to title game

Green Sea Floyds’ storybook football season will continue — now one chapter from a state title.
“I told our players and coaches, nobody in the state would have been willing to bet $10 that Green Sea Floyds would have been playing in the state championship game,” Green Sea Floyds head coach Donnie Kiefer said. “That would have been too big of a risk.”
After seeing the final 47-7 score of Green Sea Floyds’ Lower State final victory over Hemingway, a few probably wish they made that bet.
The Trojans dominated from the opening kickoff in Friday’s game at Luther Enzor Memorial Stadium. Green Sea Floyds will next face Lamar on Friday in Columbia for the Class A title. It’s the farthest Green Sea has ever advanced in the state playoffs.
Hundreds of Green Sea Floyds supporters packed the stands – with only a few standing spots left – for the final home game of the year.
“I’m just real proud of these kids and everybody in the community for what they’ve done. We’ve had great support,” Kiefer said.
Green Sea Floyds overpowered Hemingway with its rushing attack led by Sophomore Jaquan Dixon, who had 21 carries for 260 yards. Junior Anwain Graham had 13 carries for 122 yards as the Trojans had a total of 436 yards of offense.
Green Sea scored on its first possession then held Hemingway to a three-and-out. As Hemingway tried to punt from its endzone, the kick went directly into the back of a Tigers player. Green Sea Floyds recovered and ran it back for the quick score.
And the blowout began.
“We practiced hard all week,” said Graham, a junior. “We gave it everything we got.”
Kiefer said the team started the season slow, then missed four weeks because of Hurricane Florence. But a win over rival Loris High School seemed to turn things around and the team got better each week.
One of the more unusual, and amusing, plays of Friday’s game happened as Green Sea was driving for a second-quarter score.
A Trojan running back fumbled and another Green Sea player recovered. He promptly fumbled, which was recovered by Hemingway – which fumbled, allowing a Green Sea Floyds lineman Tanner Cox to recover. The net result was about a 40-yard gain.
Cox, a junior, said he was blocking downfield, looked down and saw the ball at his feet. He tried to scoop it and score, but a defender brought him down by the legs.
He admitted it was one of the craziest plays he’s seen.
Many of the breaks went the Trojans’ way throughout the game. By the time the second half concluded, Green Sea Floyds easily won, without attempting a forward pass.
The Trojans defense held Hemingway to a total of 75 yards of offense.
While people in attendance were left saying things such as “We made history,” Green Sea Floyds hopes its story isn’t complete without a state title.
“We want to go up there with the intent of winning that football game,” Kiefer said, “just finish the season strong.”
