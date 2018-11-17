These two Myrtle Beach-area high school football coaches on all-star squad

Two area high school football coaches have been named to the 2018 Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team.
Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris, whose team’s season ended in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs at Summerville on Friday night, and Green Sea Floyds’ Donnie Kiefer, whose team advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs after beating C.E. Murray, were chosen to be representatives of the Lower State for their respective classes.
Morris led the Panthers to an 8-2 overall record, while Kiefer’s Trojans are 8-3 and riding at five-game winning streak as they head to Baptist Hill on Friday for a third-round playoff game.
Palmetto Champions honored 25 players — none from The Sun News’ coverage area made the list — and 10 coaches for their “outstanding achievement” during the season, the South Carolina Football Coaches Association recently announced.
“We look forward to honoring this year’s Palmetto Champions All-Star Team,” said Greg Crolley, banquet director. “We recognize excellence in football in all positions, regions and classifications, and are glad our association can honor our players and coaches in this way.”
From the selections, a Palmetto Champions All-Star overall lineman, back, specialty team player and coach of the year will be announced later this month.
