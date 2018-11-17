And then there were three: These area high school football teams still alive in playoffs

Winning football games in November is no easy task, but for three of our area teams the test was passed with ease. Green Sea Floyds, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach will continue to carry the torch for the Grand Strand in their high school football playoff brackets, while Carolina Forest and Aynor ended successful seasons on Friday.
Myrtle Beach 42, Marlboro County 14: The Seahawks had no issues beating Marlboro County for the second time this season, after having defeated them 21-0 in the regular season. Luke Doty and a strong Myrtle Beach ground game led the Seahawks over a tough Marlboro County squad. Next week, the Chiefs of North Myrtle Beach come to town for another Region 6-4A rematch.
North Myrtle Beach 34, Wilson 22: The Chiefs got a smidgen of revenge against Wilson, which upended them in the regular season en route to three region losses. Cason McClendon tossed three touchdowns and Nick Vereen ran for another two scores for North Myrtle Beach. The Chiefs will continue their playoff revenge tour at Myrtle Beach next week.
Green Sea Floyds 64, C.E. Murray 26: After earning a first-round bye, Green Sea Floyds was ready to hit the field at C.E. Murray to begin a playoff push for a state title. In their last game, the Trojans scored 68 points and nearly hit that mark again in the playoffs, running effectively all night to build a lead. Next up will be a trip to Baptist Hill for a Class A third round game. The two teams were slated to match up in the regular season, but that game was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence.
Hanahan 34, Aynor 0: Aynor had its chances to climb back into the game at Hanahan, but couldn’t find its way into the end zone, after falling behind by a few scores at the half. First-year head coach Jason Allen ends a successful campaign with his first taste of the playoffs and returns a strong team for year two.
Summerville 45, Carolina Forest 13: After knocking off Lexington in the first round of the playoffs, Carolina Forest had another chance to beat a traditional power in the state of South Carolina in Summerville, but the Panthers couldn’t ride the wave, as Summerville scored in bunches to run away with the contest. The Panthers have won playoff games in back-to-back years and return much of their team, which finished second in Region 6-5A this season and will be primed for another great season with quarterback Mason Garcia at the helm.
