How Myrtle Beach made quick work of a familiar foe as another one awaits in playoffs

Marlboro County couldn’t keep the Myrtle Beach offense down for a second time this season.

The Seahawks doubled their point total from a victory over the Bulldogs (7-4) earlier this season in a 42-14 win Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Myrtle Beach (9-1) advances to host North Myrtle Beach next Friday in the state Class 4A quarterfinals.

Junior quarterback Luke Doty completed his first 10 passes and finished the game 13 of 19 for 212 yards and threw just three passes in the second half as the Seahawks wound down time on the ground.

Senior running back Jermani Green gained 117 yards rushing on 22 carries, with 109 coming on 18 carries in the second half.

Doty completed his first 10 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a 46-yard score to help Myrtle Beach build a 28-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Marlboro County grabbed some momentum with a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Elijah Blair to pull within 14 points and interceptions on two of Doty’s next six passes.

Safety Jordan Swinton stepped in front of a receiver over the middle for a pick and returned it 14 yards to the Myrtle Beach 44, and Jamiek McCoy intercepted a Doty pass when the quarterback was scrambling to his right and threw back over the middle and returned it 40 yards to the Seahawks’ 21.

But on both occasions the Myrtle Beach defense knocked the Bulldogs back. The Seahawks recorded five tackles for losses on the six combined plays that followed the turnovers and forced Marlboro County to relinquish the ball.

Marlboro County tried to catch Myrtle Beach off-guard with an onside kick to start the game but Myrtle Beach’s Jirone Parker caught the short popped-up kick and the Seahawks began their opening possession on their own 42. They scored in three plays as Doty hit Da’Ron Finkley on a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Myrtle Beach took a 21-0 lead just 5:30 into the game on a 26-yard touchdown Wyatt Roache reception, as Roache shed a defender over the middle, and 46-yard scoring run by Doty, who raced down the left side of the field on a quarterback draw.

A Jacardo Riggins 18-yard run got Marlboro County on the board and Doty answered with a 53-yard pass over the defense to Finkley.

In the first half, Doty was 12 of 16 for 202 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Myrtle Beach forced a turnover on downs on the opening drive of the second half when a Blair pass on fourth-and-2 at the Myrtle Beach 27 was incomplete, then drove 73 yards in 12 plays to take a 35-14 lead.

The Seahawks rode Green down the field on seven carries for 53 yards and Doty capped the drive with an 8-yard run around the left side of the line after faking a handoff to Green.

Xayvion Knox added a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown with 8 minutes to play.