Here’s how North Myrtle Beach got vengeance as revenge tour could be just beginning

Matt Reel gathered his North Myrtle Beach football team in the end zone following its 34-22 triumph over Wilson and was asked a simple question by a player.

“Did Myrtle Beach win?” the player asked.

Reel responded in the affirmative, and the North Myrtle Beach team broke out into a “Rematch, rematch, rematch” chant, while the Wilson team solemnly wrapped up its final football huddle of the season on the opposite end. Such is the spectrum on display when you’re playing football in November.

The Chiefs (10-3) were looking to avenge their first regular-season loss, when they fell 14-9 in Week 5 at Wilson. The rematch for the Region 6-4A rivals started with North Myrtle Beach building a 20-2 halftime lead. The Chiefs scored quickly, with Cason McClendon finding Derrien Holmes for a 55-yard strike just 44 seconds into the game to go up 7-0. North Myrtle Beach would stop Wilson inside the 5-yard line, but poor field conditions and a strong Wilson (6-7) defense led to a safety and two points for the visitors.

McClendon would find Holmes for another score, this one from 18-yards out, where Holmes pinned the ball to his helmet in the end zone to complete the play. A Nick Vereen 25-yard run would end the first half’s scoring.

“We came out strong and really put our stamp on the first half,” said Reel following the game. “Our guys do what we ask of them and really do it well. We were able to mix up the run and the pass and get our play action game going in the first half, which is huge for us. Cason (McClendon) was crisp in the passing game to get us started.”

In the second half, the Wilson offense came to life behind the short passing and running games of quarterback Zayshaun Rice. The do-it-all athlete had 20 rushing and 35 passing attempts on the game, piling up over 300 yards of offense and three touchdowns. In the end, he couldn’t bring his team all the way back in the game.

“That team over there, they played tough and made it hard on us,” Wilson coach Derek Howard told his team. “We knew them coming in, having played them in region, but that was a different team. We gave it all we had; we just couldn’t come up with enough plays.”

For North Myrtle Beach, the Class 4A playoff bracket in front of them reads like a revenge list of region foes they lost to during the regular season. This week, the Chiefs avenged their loss to Wilson. Next week, they will travel back to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, where they lost 17-14 to rival Myrtle Beach. A potential rematch against Hartsville could come after that, a revenge game for either North Myrtle Beach or Myrtle Beach in the Lower State final.

“We want to play good teams,” Reel said. “We have to earn the respect around here, so being able to face up against a Myrtle Beach or a Hartsville is big for us. We’ve seen these teams before and maybe the familiarity is helpful, we just prepare for the opponent in front of us.”

While the coaches have to be diplomatic in their dealings, the North Myrtle Beach players didn’t sugarcoat their feelings.

“We wanted Myrtle Beach and they need to know that we’re coming,” Holmes said. “This team is on a roll right now and we aren’t scared of playing anybody. We know it’s going to take everything we have, we’re going to have to execute to the best of our ability. Now, it’s the third round and we’ll see you, Myrtle Beach, for revenge.”

As Reel dismissed his team from their postgame huddle, he challenged them to do more than they ever have to prepare for the moment in front of them.

“If you want to make history for North Myrtle Beach, it’s going to take more than your normal effort. It’s going to take better practices, more focus in the film room, more focus in the classroom, everything you’ve got,” he said. “To beat a team like Myrtle Beach in their place, it’s going to take your best game, no penalties or turnovers, and every ounce of everything you’ve got. I need that from each of you.”

North Myrtle Beach will travel to Myrtle Beach in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs next week.

WIL - 2 0 14 6 – 22

NMB – 7 13 14 0 – 34

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

NMB – Cason McClendon 55-yard pass to Derrien Holmes (Zane Smith kick good) 11:16

WIL – Team safety 5:07

Second Quarter

NMB – McClendon 18-yard pass to Holmes (Smith kick) 11:53

NMB – Nick Vereen 25-yard run (Kick failed) 8:40

Third Quarter

WIL – Zayshaun Rice 49-yard pass to Jakove Quillen (Jacob Floyd kick good) 9:40

NMB – Vereen 9-yard run (Kick failed) 7:59

WIL – Rice 15-yard run (Floyd kick) 6:10

NMB – McClendon 12-yard pass to Ramsey Lewis (McClendon pass to Dawson Hardee for 2-point conversion) 1:07

Fourth Quarter

WIL – Rice 76-yard pass to Antwan Smith (2-point try failed) 8:52

Individual Statistics

Passing

WIL – Zayshaun Rice 17-35-293-2-1. NMB – Cason McClendon 11-14-187-3-0.

Rushing

WIL – Zayshaun Rice 20-39 TD. NMB – Ramsey Lewis 11-100.

Receiving

WIL – Jakobe Quillen – 4-91 TD. NMB – Derrien Holmes – 4-75 2TD.