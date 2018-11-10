Here’s which area high school football teams won, lost in first round of playoffs

Round one of the South Carolina High School League playoffs saw Carolina Forest go for broke in overtime, North Myrtle Beach cruise to victory on the road and Myrtle Beach dominate at home. Aynor picked up its first playoff win for coach Jason Allen, while Conway and Loris had their seasons come to an end.
North Myrtle Beach 52, South Aiken 21: The Chiefs brought the thunder on the road, running off 35 straight points during a destruction of South Aiken at the Stomping Grounds. The Chiefs will be rewarded in the second round by hosting a strong Wilson squad that got into the playoffs as an at-large participant. Wilson defeated North Myrtle Beach in the regular season.
Carolina Forest 36, Lexington 35 (OT): When Perry Woolbright’s Lexington team picked off a Mason Garcia pass in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 28, all hope seemed lost for Carolina Forest. But, the Panthers prevailed thanks to the running of Garcia, who powered his way in for a decisive two-point conversion to advance. A trip to Summerville will meet Carolina Forest in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Myrtle Beach 57, Dreher 7: Luke Doty said his team’s regular-season finale against Hartsville was “needed to refocus.” Nearly hanging 60 in the playoffs shows that Myrtle Beach is at full power on offense and is a force to be reckoned with in Class 4A. They’ll host Marlboro County on Friday in the second round.
River Bluff 35, Conway 19: An up-and-down season for the Tigers came to a close against River Bluff, which won its first home playoff game in school history on Friday. Four touchdown passes from Michael Rikard was too much for Conway to overcome, but the Tigers return a wealth of talent, now with experience, to gear up for next season.
Aynor 55, Battery Creek 26: The Blue Jackets were worried about Battery Creek’s size and speed going into Friday’s contest, but put all of that talk to bed with a dominant win in Jason Allen’s playoff opener as Aynor’s coach. His team will head to Hanahan in the second round to face a team that struggled with Pelion, winning 20-7 against the pesky Panthers.
Wade Hampton 42, Loris 14: Loris ran out of steam against Wade Hampton, falling in the first round of the playoffs. For coach Jamie Snider, the playoff loss ends a tough season in which the Lions struggled out of the gate but rebounded in region play.
Green Sea Floyds had a bye in the opening round and will travel to play C.E. Murray in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
