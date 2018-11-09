Myrtle Beach bounces back with inspired effort. See who it faces next in the playoffs

After being overpowered by Hartsville in its first defeat of the season last week, Myrtle Beach wanted to quickly set a physical tone Friday against Dreher in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Seahawks found the best way to do that was to give senior running back Jermani Green the ball.
At 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, Green carried the ball 21 times in the first half and established Myrtle Beach’s physical play on the ground by breaking tackles with tough running to go along with his elusive skills.
He had 205 yards and four rushing touchdowns by halftime, and finished with 276 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries to lead Myrtle Beach to a 57-7 win at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
Myrtle Beach (8-1) advances to play Marlboro County, which defeated Airport 48-20 on the road. The Seahawks defeated Marlboro County 21-0 on the road on Oct. 12.
The Seahawks had lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the past two years, falling on the road to Lower Richland and A.C. Flora.
Both Myrtle Beach and Dreher were coming off big losses to their respective region champions, as Dreher (5-5) fell to Region 4-4A champion A.C. Flora 55-14 to finish third in the region at 3-2, and Myrtle Beach dropped to second in Region 6-4A with a 70-34 loss at Hartsville last Thursday.
Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty complemented Green by completing 10 of 20 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Myrtle Beach intercepted five passes in the game, and three passes in the span of six Dreher offensive plays in the first quarter.
Michael Brown pulled in a twice-tipped pass at the Myrtle Beach 12 and returned it to the Seahawks’ 25 to end a Dreher scoring threat, and the next two interceptions led to touchdowns.
After a punt pinned Dreher inside its 10, Shedrick Pointer went to the ground to intercept a short and low throw at the 9, leading to a 1-yard Green TD.
An Austin Randall interception at the Dreher 47 led to a Green 10-yard touchdown run to give the Seahawks a 21-0 lead. A high snap on a Dreher punt attempt gave Myrtle Beach a 23-0 lead, and Green’s fourth touchdown in the game’s opening 13 minutes – a 10-yard run – gave the Seahawks a 30-0 lead.
A 22-yard touchdown pass from Doty to Wyatt Roache and field goals of 40 and 29 yards by Chad Toon gave the Seahawks a 43-0 halftime lead.
Green’s fifth touchdown was a 9-yard run on Myrtle Beach’s opening drive of the second half, and Randall added a second interception on the night late in the third quarter.
Scoring
First quarter
MB – Jermani Green 3-yard run (Chad Toon kick)
MB – Green 1-yard run (Toon kick)
MB – Green 10-yard run (Toon kick)
MB – Safety on high punt snap
Second quarter
MB – Green 10-yard run (Toon kick)
MB – Toon 40-yard FG
MB – Wyatt Roache 22-yard pass from Luke Doty (Toon kick)
MB – Toon 29-yard FG
Third quarter
MB – Green 9-yard run (Toon kick)
Fourth quarter
D – Day Day Washington 36-yard run (kick good)
MB – Rashaad Feaster 2-yard run (kick good)
