Here’s how the final week of regular-season high school football played out

The 2018 regular season came to a close on Friday as teams played Week 11 makeup games. For many, the games were critical for playoff seeding or even making the playoff field. Other teams used the week as an additional tune-up to ensure their squad is firing on all cylinders as they move into the single-elimination playoff tournament.

Carolina Forest 35, Socastee 7: Carolina Forest ensured it would get at least one home playoff game with its second-place finish in Region VI-5A by beating Socastee. Socastee will not make the playoff field this year, but Coach Doug Illing and the Braves made great strides with their young team, playing games against Conway and Myrtle Beach close as measuring stick games.

North Myrtle Beach 12, Marlboro County 0: The Chiefs are in the playoffs again this year, but will have to be road warriors on their quest for a state title. Playing a hard-nosed Marlboro County team and holding them scoreless is a good sign for North Myrtle Beach as the playoffs beckon.

Loris 32, Lake City 24: The Lions end the regular season with a victory, running their region record to 3-2. They’ll hit the road for round one of the playoffs on Friday.

Aynor 48, Cheraw 43: Year one for Jason Allen as Aynor’s head coach ends in a wild contest that saw a furious comeback by Cheraw and an Aynor touchdown in the final minutes to take the lead for good. Aynor will host a Class 3A playoff game on Friday.

Green Sea Floyds 68, McBee 0: Green Sea Floyds’ playoff position was already set going into the game, with an opening-round bye giving the Trojans a week off next Friday. Against McBee, Green Sea Floyds used its potent rushing attack and a strong defense to go into a week off with momentum.

Hartsville 70, Myrtle Beach 34: In a matchup of two undefeated teams, Hartsville shined offensively and defensively to wrap up a Region VI-4A championship. Myrtle Beach will host a playoff game on Friday as the region’s second place team.

Georgetown 41, Waccamaw 0: Waccamaw ends its season with plenty to be proud of and tremendous growth on the year. The Warriors didn’t make the playoff field, but had Coach Shane Fidler’s first win of the season and plenty of talent coming back for next season.

West Florence 26, Conway 13: The Tigers had a tough start to the season, but rebounded mightily to make the Class 5A playoff field. Against West Florence, they succumbed to the rushing attack that powered the Region VI-5A champion Knights all season.

South Florence 35, St. James 6: South Florence sneaks into the playoff field with the win over St. James, which could have made the tournament with a win. For the Sharks, year one under Tommy Norwood ends with a whimper, but his program is trending upward for the future.