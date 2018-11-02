What Green Sea Floyds did Friday to head into playoffs in style

With its playoff future already set, the Green Sea Floyds football team played fast and loose on Friday, throttling McBee 68-0.
The Trojans (6-3, 2-1 Region 6-A) used a potent rushing attack, stingy defense and excellent special teams to drop the hammer on the Panthers (2-8, 2-1 Region 2-A). For Green Sea Floyds, the game gave it another opportunity to get ready for the Class A playoffs, where they have already earned a first-round bye.
“We weren’t looking to score that many points, but when you score on defense and special teams, sometimes you can’t help the final outcome,” said Donnie Kiefer, the Trojans’ head coach. “We were able to play every player on our depth chart tonight and get some guys real game experience, which is great for our program.”
Scoring plays for Green Sea Floyds in the first half included a rushing touchdown by Anwain Graham and two rushing scores each for quarterback Bubba Elliott and Jaquan Dixon. In the second half, Dixon took the opening kickoff 81-yards for a score and defensive lineman Darell Fullard recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score. Eric Small, Josh Slobodiak, and Dan Johnson also added rushing scores in the game’s final 24 minutes of action.
“I’m proud of the effort and demeanor my team played with tonight,” Kiefer said. “They came out motivated to play a great game and didn’t let up until the final horn sounded. I told them before the game that they needed to have great effort in order to win, because McBee is a team and program on the rise. You can see it building over there.”
On Senior Night, Kiefer challenged his players to make the most of their final time playing in Trojan Stadium.
“For some of our guys, this may have been the last time they’ll wear a Trojan uniform on this field. They wanted to make sure, if that was the case, that they had a final result worth remembering,” Kiefer said. “We don’t know how the playoffs will shake out, if we’ll be back at home, so this one was important for our kids.”
Green Sea Floyds is off next week, as the Class A playoffs begin, and will play at C.E. Murray on Nov. 16. Until then, Kiefer has to get his team ready for a tough playoff run, coming off two 60-plus point outings.
“We know the playoffs will present a different challenge for us,” he said. “We played two teams that are down right now and put up a lot of points, but the playoffs are going to take a full game effort if we want to advance each week. This team has been pretty level headed all year and hasn’t gotten too cocky with the recent results. Getting them to focus on C.E. Murray won’t be difficult at all.”
