Once again, Grand Strand high school football teams move games up. See the changes

In a fitting twist, the extra week of the high school football regular season, added by the South Carolina High School League in response to time missed by many teams during Hurricane Florence, will be affected by the weather.
More than half of Week 11’s games involving Grand Strand schools have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to the threat of storms and rain Friday evening. Games that have been moved include Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, Marlboro County at North Myrtle Beach, Georgetown at Waccamaw, Carolina Forest at Socastee and South Florence at St. James.
“In most cases, the home team decides about moving a game up and then runs it by the visiting team for confirmation,” Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson said. “In our case, we talked with Hartsville and wanted to keep our game on Friday, but the threat of storms Friday night made us reconsider. We didn’t want to be in a situation where we had a long delay and our game got over really late, especially with playoffs coming the following week.”
For those two teams, who are playing to keep their undefeated records and claim the Region 6-4A crown, playing on Thursday means a potential game of the year will have a little bit less practice time.
“I think by this point our guys are used to having short weeks,” Wilson said. “We’ve had more short weeks or weird weeks than regular ones. I’ve got no doubt in my mind that our guys will be ready to play once we step off the bus. This is the first game this season where we are underdogs, playing at the top ranked team in (Class) 4A. That’s enough to catch our attention.”
While many games moved up, Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, Conway, and Loris are still slated to play on Friday. Conway and Loris are on the road.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7 p.m.
Marlboro County at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Waccamaw, 7 p.m.
Carolina Forest at Socastee, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at St. James, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Cheraw at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.
Baptist Hill at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.
Loris at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Conway at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
