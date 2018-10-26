Nine Grand Strand high school football teams played Thursday. See who earned big wins

While Week 10 in the area isn’t officially in the books until Waccamaw takes on Hanahan on Friday, nine other Grand Strand teams competed on Thursday, with some big victories for local squads.
St. James found the win column for the first time, defeating Socastee. Loris picked up a big win against Marion, Green Sea Floyds flexed its muscles against Creek Bridge, Myrtle Beach maintained its perfect record, and Carolina Forest bounced back from a tough Week 9 loss to defeat Conway.
Loris 36, Marion 14
The Lions picked up a Homecoming victory over Marion, giving them a second region win on the year. A date at Lake City looms in Week 11, with the Lions fighting for playoff positioning.
St. James 28, Socastee 20
St. James had been building momentum for weeks, with good showings in region games and finally got over the hump for its first win of the season. The Sharks will host South Florence in Week 11, while Socastee has a date with Carolina Forest.
Green Sea Floyds 63, Creek Bridge 8
The Trojans are getting into gear at the right time, scoring early and often on Thursday night. A home contest against Baptist Hill stands in the way for Donnie Kiefer and the Trojans, as they look toward the playoffs.
Myrtle Beach 17, North Myrtle Beach 14
The Seahawks did just enough to hold off their rivals, as North Myrtle Beach scored the game’s final 14 points and had chances to take the lead late. Myrtle Beach will travel for a heavyweight showdown with Hartsville for the Region VI-4A crown next week.
Carolina Forest 20, Conway 7
Carolina Forest kept itself in the mix for a region title, but will need some help next week from Conway. The Panthers play at Socastee, while Conway travels to Region VI-5A leader West Florence where, with a win, the region race could get messy.
Aynor 51, Lake City 20
Aynor has had very little trouble scoring this season, putting up its fifth game of more than 35 points. The Blue Jackets host Cheraw in Week 11, then they turn toward the playoffs.
