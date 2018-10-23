Weather threat changes high school football schedules again. See when teams will play

Fitting with how the high school football season has gone, Week 10 will have schedule changes with heavy rainfall expected on Friday.
On the Grand Strand, six games have been moved up from Friday to Thursday: Lake City at Aynor, Conway at Carolina Forest, Creek Bridge at Green Sea Floyds, Marion at Loris, North Myrtle Beach at Myrtle Beach, and Socastee at St. James. Waccamaw’s game at Hanahan is still slated to be played on Friday.
The schedule change has been attributed to player safety by many of the coaches, though the loss of practice time makes this week a little bit tougher.
“The biggest thing is our practice schedule basically moves up a day,” North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel said. “We will add a few extra periods (Tuesday) and (Wednesday) to make sure everything is covered and we feel confident in our game plan. We will be ready to play.”
Week 10 is usually the final week of the regular season, when teams play rivalry games that occur in region play, as is the case with North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach.
However, due to Hurricane Florence, there is a Week 11 in the high school football season, taking place next week, with many games on Nov. 2. During that week, games will be made up from Week 6, which was to be played on Sept. 28. That makes these rivalry games important for playoff positioning.
“Our game against North Myrtle Beach is huge every year, but with there being another game behind it this year, it’s even bigger for us,” Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson said. “We know that we can’t exhaust ourselves mentally this week by getting too hyped and caught up in the rivalry game. We have to go out, execute, and play a clean game, then be ready to turn right around and play another tough team in Week 11. There’s no breaks in the schedule and no time to get complacent.”
Week 10 will offer bragging rights to many teams and will help clear up the playoff picture as the regular season comes closer to an end.
Week 10 High School Football Schedule
Thursday
Creek Bridge at Green Sea Floyds – 6:30 p.m.
Lake City at Aynor – 7 p.m.
Conway at Carolina Forest – 7 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at Myrtle Beach – 7 p.m.
Marion at Loris – 7:30 p.m.
Socastee at St. James – 30 minutes after the JV game that begins at 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Waccamaw at Hanahan – 7:30 p.m.
