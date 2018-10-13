Here are the highlights from this week’s Grand Strand football action

The end of the regular season for the Grand Strand’s football teams is in sight, with three games left to play. As Week Eight comes to a close, Conway is making a “second season” resurgence, North Myrtle Beach bounced back in a big way, while Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach remained undefeated on the year.
Carolina Forest 56, St. James 13: Carolina Forest’s Mason Garcia paced a potent Panther offense, setting up a showdown in Week Nine at West Florence with the winner all but certain to claim the Region 6-5A crown.
Dillon 48, Aynor 0: Aynor’s run as a Class 3A undefeated team ended with a thud on Friday, as Dillon ran over and through the Blue Jackets. Aynor hosts Loris in Week Nine to try and right the ship.
Conway 21, South Florence 13: Conway is beginning to pick up steam, with two region wins in a row, following an 0-4 start to the season. The region slate has been kind to the Tigers, and hosting St. James in Week Nine should present an opportunity for another win.
Lake View 37, Green Sea Floyds 22: The Trojans have hung tough in region play, but couldn’t find a way past Lake View. With an even region record, Green Sea Floyds is still very much alive, but must travel to Hemingway next week for a critical contest.
Loris 36, Cheraw 28: Loris picked up a huge road win over Cheraw, coming back from a 28-14 halftime deficit to pick up the region victory. A trip to Aynor for a tough, physical showdown looms in Week Nine.
Myrtle Beach 21, Marlboro County 0: Mickey Wilson continues to pile up the wins for Myrtle Beach and the Seahawks maintain their perfect record with the road victory. Pesky Wilson, which defeated North Myrtle Beach and played Hartsville to within a point, awaits Myrtle Beach on Friday.
North Myrtle Beach 41, Darlington 7: The Chiefs found their way back in the win column quickly, after falling to Wilson in Week Eight. Dispatching Darlington easily, North Myrtle Beach must now turn its focus on Class 4A No. 1 Hartsville, which visits on Friday.
West Florence 63, Socastee 15: West Florence again racked up huge point totals and rushing yards against a Grand Strand team, blowing out Socastee in the first half and cruising to a victory. Socastee will host South Florence next week, when they will battle for their first region win.
Manning 28, Waccamaw 7: A tough-fought home contest went against Waccamaw on Friday, as Manning pulled away for the region win. The Warriors face Academic Magnet in Week Nine, still searching for their first win of 2018.
Comments