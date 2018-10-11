Grand Strand high school football teams have settled on their game times this week

High school football will go on as planned Friday night, to the relief of many Grand Strand area coaches.
After playing their Week Seven contests on Saturday or Monday to ensure teams had enough practice time before coming back to the season, moving Week Eight’s contests was not a welcomed idea for coaches across the area.
With schools scheduled to be back in session Friday following a day out Thursday due to Tropical Storm Michael, Horry County Schools announced that football games can be played Friday or Saturday, with the final decisions left up to the individual schools.
“We are excited to try and get back to some normalcy as far as the week before a game goes,” St. James coach Tommy Norwood said. “We still haven’t had a week where we practice three or four days, play our JV game on Thursday and varsity on Friday, but that’s alright. Missing Thursday’s practice isn’t a big deal for most teams, for us we try to do an hour or so of a walkthrough to make sure we’re ready for the game. We can get that in on Friday.”
Other coaches, including North Myrtle Beach’s Matt Reel and Myrtle Beach’s Mickey Wilson, echoed what Norwood said and are looking forward to playing on Friday. “Unless I’m told different between now and then, we are going with (Friday),” Reel said.
Horry County Schools has a policy requiring school to be in session in order for student-athletes to practice or participate in athletic competitions, and contact sports require at least two days of practice prior to a game. Non-contact sports require at least one.
But according to Roger Dixon, a spokesman for Horry County Schools athletics, football teams will be allowed to play Friday or Saturday as long as school is in session Friday. Teams played or practiced Monday through Wednesday.
“The two day or longer requirement was set in place due to the lengthy time the students were away from activities during our previous weather event,” Dixon said.
Friday’s schedule
Aynor at Dillon
St. James at Carolina Forest
Conway at South Florence
Lake View at Green Sea Floyds
Loris at Cheraw
Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County
Darlington at North Myrtle Beach
West Florence at Socastee
Manning at Waccamaw
