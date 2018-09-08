Here are the highlights from Week Three of high school football on the Grand Strand

Week Three on the Grand Strand brought about some continued successes, with Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Aynor, North Myrtle Beach remaining perfect on the season. The Chiefs of North Myrtle Beach have the best record at 4-0, defeating St. James 20-6 on the road to get their second win over a Class 5A program this season. Myrtle Beach impressed in its win over Socastee, piling on the points in a 63-20 win. Conway fell to a powerhouse Hartsville team, the class of Class 4A, to run its record to 0-4. Hartsville looms on the schedule for Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach in region play.
Myrtle Beach 63, Socastee 20: Luke Doty did something against Socastee that his coach, Mickey Wilson, had never seen – he went perfect passing the ball. His 15-15 outing with 253 yards and three touchdowns was more than enough to take out Class 5A Socastee. Kenney Solomon provided a big highlight for the Braves, taking a fake punt 77-yards for a score.
North Myrtle Beach 20, St. James 6: St. James drops to 0-3 on the season, but fought hard against a talented North Myrtle Beach squad. The Chiefs (4-0) will make their way to Socastee next week for their third game against a Class 5A team, all on the road.
Green Sea Floyds 32, Loris 28: The final local-on-local matchup on Week Three pitted North Strand rivals Green Sea Floyds against Loris. Two strong rushing attacks culminated in 60 combined points, with the Trojans picking up win number two on the season. Loris falls to 1-3 in the early period.
Aynor 38, East Clarendon 30: Jason Allen’s Aynor squad can finally prepare for its home opener, finishing off three road games in a row to start the season. The Blue Jackets scored with four seconds to go in the game to pull out the victory after a back-and-forth contest.
Carolina Forest 42, Hoggard 35: The Panthers continue a strong start to their season, winning their third game of the season over a good Hoggard squad. Carolina Forest scored the game-winning touchdown with 5:34 left, then its defense stood tall as Hoggard mounted a charge to tie. The Panthers head to Myrtle Beach next week in a game to light up the scoreboard at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
Hartsville 35, Conway 0: The Tigers (0-4) couldn’t get anything going against the consensus top team in Class 4A, Hartsville. The Red Foxes were led by Tiyon Evans who piled up 122 yards rushing with a pair of scores.
