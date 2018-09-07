What Luke Doty did that his coach had never seen in Myrtle Beach’s win over Socastee

In nearly every way, Luke Doty had a perfect night in Myrtle Beach’s 63-20 triumph over Socastee at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Friday.
The junior quarterback was 15-for-15 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He also tallied 65 rushing yards on six carries. The only blemish on his night – a run that lost two yards in the first quarter.
“It’s pretty awesome to come out tonight and put on a performance like we did,” Doty said. “We really got some things going on offense and defense that we’re really proud of. We still have a long way to go, but we’re going to keep getting better and build on these types of performances.”
His coach, Mickey Wilson, said he’d never seen a performance at Myrtle Beach like what Doty put on against Socastee, even going back to his days as an assistant.
“It’s very impressive, I’ve been here since 2001 and I can’t remember any quarterback that went perfect in a game,” he said. “That’s something that I’m going to remember for a long time, him putting on a great performance like he did tonight. Our goal is to get the ball out in space and spread it out to as many guys as possible and Luke definitely did that tonight.”
The Seahawks (3-0) never let Socastee (1-2) get into the game, scoring three touchdowns in the game’s first five minutes to blitz the Braves. Doty came out on fire, hitting on a 24-yard run and then a 27-yard touchdown strike to Da’Ron Finkley to begin the runaway victory. Not to be outdone, the Myrtle Beach defense netted negative yardage in the first two Socastee drives of the night, doing its part to allow the offense to build a solid lead.
“It was a great win. Offensively, Luke did an amazing job spreading the ball out. We were able to spread the ball around, six different people caught the ball, which is great,” said Wilson. “Jermani Green was steady as normal and had a big game. After starting last season 0-3, it’s good to be 3-0 this season.”
Socastee would go on a long scoring drive, capped by a one-yard quarterback sneak by Seth McKinney to cut the Seahawk lead to 21-7. Myrtle Beach would score on another Doty-to-Finkley connection, this time from 46-yards out, to end the first quarter up 28-7. A sloppy second quarter saw the contest move to a 35-13 halftime score, with Socastee’s touchdown coming on an impressive jump ball catch by JJ Jones and Jermani Green scoring one of his three touchdowns to end the quarter.
The third quarter is where Myrtle Beach ran Socastee out of the building, with only one offensive touchdown scored by the Seahawks – the final Green score of the night. Following a Socastee fake punt, which Kenney Solomon took to the house from 77 yards out, Marcus Grissett took the ensuing kickoff 61 yards for a score. Four game minutes later, Salim Sessions ripped the ball out of the hands of a Braves running back, taking that 64 yards for a defensive touchdown.
“I thought we competed hard,” said Socastee coach Doug Illing. “That’s a good football team we played; we knew they would be good and that it would take our very best effort to beat them. Our kids gave everything they had, we just ran out of gas there. We haven’t been exposed to that kind of speed – they’re fast and physical. That’s what we need to see to get ready for our region.”
For Myrtle Beach, the contest against Socastee is helping to harden the team for region play, where Class 4A power Hartsville and a strong North Myrtle Beach team are looming.
“(Playing Class 5A schools) gets us battle tested, that’s something I’ve always tried to do here at Myrtle Beach,” Wilson said. “We want to play big 5A schools because that makes us a better football team come region time and playoff time.”
Myrtle Beach will host another Class 5A school next week in Carolina Forest, while Socastee will host North Myrtle Beach.
SOC
7
6
7
0
—
20
MB
28
7
21
7
—
63
First quarter
MB – Luke Doty 27-yard pass to Da’Ron Finkley (Chad Toone kick good) 10:06
MB – Doty 9-yard pass to Wyatt Roache (Toone kick) 8:12
MB – Jermani Green 12-yard run (Toone kick) 6:47
SOC – Seth McKinney 1-yard run (Segui Mendoza kick good) 1:42
MB – Doty 46-yard pass to Finkley (Toone kick) 1:11
Second quarter
SOC – McKinney 13-yard pass to JJ Jones (XP failed) 00:53
MB – Green 1-yard run (Toone kick) 00:09
Third quarter
MB – Green 2-yard run (Toone kick) 6:14
SOC – Kenney Solomon 77-yard run (Mendoza kick) 4:48
MB – Marcus Grissett 61-yard kick return (Toone kick) 4:31
MB – Salim Sessions 64-yard fumble return (Toone kick) 00:34
Fourth quarter
MB – Rayshad Feaster 26-yard run (Toone kick) 8:55
Individual leaders
Rushing: Kenney Solomon 14-132 TD. MB – Jermani Green 12-128 3TDs.
Passing: Seth McKinney 9-20-79-1-0. MB – Luke Doty 15-15-253-3-0.
Receiving: Carson Stout 4-44. MB – Da’Ron Finkley 3-85 2TDs.
